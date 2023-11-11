Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Modern Warfare 3 plays pretty well on high-end cards from the last generation, like the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and the RX 6800 XT. These GPUs were launched to compete directly against the likes of the RTX 3080 as 4K gaming powerhouses. Even a few years since its release, players can expect top-notch performance at UHD resolutions in the latest titles with little to no compromises.

The AMD GPUs are considerably slower than their Nvidia counterparts, however. Some graphics tweaks are, therefore, necessary for the best performance in MW3.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT can easily handle the new Call of Duty at 4K resolutions with some tweaks to the settings. We recommend a mix of normal and medium settings for the best framerates in the game. With these graphics options applied, the game doesn't look the best, but it ensures a decent experience.

Modern Warfare 3 also supports all upscaling technologies, including FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2. However, with a mix of normal and medium settings applied on the 6800 XT, you don't have to rely on FSR for playable framerates. Hence, you can keep it turned off.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RX 6800 XT is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The AMD RX 6800 XT continues to rank among the most powerful GPUs in the market. Thus, it's no wonder that it can easily handle the latest video games without major hiccups.