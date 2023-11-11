Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Modern Warfare 3 plays pretty well on high-end cards from the last generation, like the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and the RX 6800 XT. These GPUs were launched to compete directly against the likes of the RTX 3080 as 4K gaming powerhouses. Even a few years since its release, players can expect top-notch performance at UHD resolutions in the latest titles with little to no compromises.
The AMD GPUs are considerably slower than their Nvidia counterparts, however. Some graphics tweaks are, therefore, necessary for the best performance in MW3.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT can easily handle the new Call of Duty at 4K resolutions with some tweaks to the settings. We recommend a mix of normal and medium settings for the best framerates in the game. With these graphics options applied, the game doesn't look the best, but it ensures a decent experience.
Modern Warfare 3 also supports all upscaling technologies, including FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2. However, with a mix of normal and medium settings applied on the 6800 XT, you don't have to rely on FSR for playable framerates. Hence, you can keep it turned off.
The detailed settings recommendation for the RX 6800 XT is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The AMD RX 6800 XT continues to rank among the most powerful GPUs in the market. Thus, it's no wonder that it can easily handle the latest video games without major hiccups.