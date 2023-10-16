Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti was launched as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 2060 Super in the Turing generation. The graphics card isn't the best option for playing the latest and most demanding titles like Modern Warfare 3 anymore and has already been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3060 and 3050. However, with some compromises, the GPU can still deliver in the new Call of Duty.

Gamers will have to aggressively crank down the settings for a decent experience in the game. High framerates are crucial for a competitive title like Call of Duty, which makes fine-tuning the game even more important.

In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the 60-class GPU from a couple of generations ago. Do note we are targeting 60+ FPS at 1080p.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti has a lot of negatives. For starters, the limited 6 GB VRAM buffer is a problem. On top of that, it isn't a powerful pixel pusher and doesn't support DLSS. Therefore, we recommend gamers stick to the medium settings in the game. With these settings at 1080p, you can get high framerates in Modern Warfare 3 without relying on upscaling.

The detailed settings for the GTX 1660 Ti in the game are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: Medium

Medium Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: Off

Off Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: Medium

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: Medium

Medium Deferred physics quality: Medium

Medium Weather grid volumes: High

High Water quality: Wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Modern Warfare 3 is optimized very well on PC. Therefore, modest hardware like the GTX 1660 Ti won't have major problems running the game at high framerates with some tweaks applied. With the above settings, gamers can have a blast gunning down enemies in the new Call of Duty shooter.