Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti was launched as a cheaper alternative to the RTX 2060 Super in the Turing generation. The graphics card isn't the best option for playing the latest and most demanding titles like Modern Warfare 3 anymore and has already been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3060 and 3050. However, with some compromises, the GPU can still deliver in the new Call of Duty.
Gamers will have to aggressively crank down the settings for a decent experience in the game. High framerates are crucial for a competitive title like Call of Duty, which makes fine-tuning the game even more important.
In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the 60-class GPU from a couple of generations ago. Do note we are targeting 60+ FPS at 1080p.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti
The GTX 1660 Ti has a lot of negatives. For starters, the limited 6 GB VRAM buffer is a problem. On top of that, it isn't a powerful pixel pusher and doesn't support DLSS. Therefore, we recommend gamers stick to the medium settings in the game. With these settings at 1080p, you can get high framerates in Modern Warfare 3 without relying on upscaling.
The detailed settings for the GTX 1660 Ti in the game are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: Medium
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: Off
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: Medium
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: Medium
- Deferred physics quality: Medium
- Weather grid volumes: High
- Water quality: Wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Modern Warfare 3 is optimized very well on PC. Therefore, modest hardware like the GTX 1660 Ti won't have major problems running the game at high framerates with some tweaks applied. With the above settings, gamers can have a blast gunning down enemies in the new Call of Duty shooter.