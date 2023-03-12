Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is the highest-end card launched in the 16 series, a cheaper alternative to the RTX 20 series lineup. Although the card has been outperformed by the newer RTX 3060 options, it continues to be a value-for-money option that impresses in video games.

Gamers using the 1660 Ti can expect a solid performance in the Resident Evil 4 remake. However, they might have to tweak the settings to maintain a respectable framerate.

This article will review the best graphics settings for the 1660 Ti in the RE4 remake.

Geforce GTX 1660 Ti is capable of running Resident Evil 4 remake

Gamers can't expect to max out the upcoming horror remake from Capcom with a GTX 1660 Ti. The game has multiple flexible graphics settings that can be tweaked for a decent framerate.

Best GTX 1660 Ti graphics settings to play Resident Evil 4 remake at better framerate

The best settings for the GTX 1660 Ti when playing the Resident Evil 4 remake are as follows:

Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: High

High Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Few

Few Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Best GTX 1660 Ti graphics settings to play Resident Evil 4 remake at highest visual quality

With the following settings applied, the GTX 1660 Ti runs the RE4 remake at the highest visual quality:

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is a highly-reliable GPU for 1080p gaming. In many ways, it's better than the RTX 3050. Thus, gamers opting for the card need not worry about framerates in the upcoming horror title.

