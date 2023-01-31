Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

Classic survival horror game Dead Space has been remastered with updated graphics and improved gameplay. If you have an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, you can experience the updated version with the best possible graphics settings. Whether you're a fan of the original title or simply looking for a good horror game, we look at how to get the most out of Dead Space on your Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti.

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is a powerful graphics card that attracts gamers seeking a reliable gaming experience. It can run the latest AAA titles with impressive graphic fidelity and performance.

In this article, we discuss how to get the best graphics settings when playing the title's remake on the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti. The objective is to provide players with an optimal combination of graphic quality and performance so that players can immerse themselves in the terrifying world of Dead Space.

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can run Dead Space remake surprisingly well

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card offers excellent value for money and is surprisingly capable of running the game.

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with GTX 1660 Ti at best visual quality

The best settings for FHD gaming are as follows:

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with GTX 1660 Ti for high framerates

The GTX 1660 Ti can run the game at over 60 FPS in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

Conclusion

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is a powerful graphics card that can easily handle the Dead Space remake's updated graphics. By adjusting the resolution, anti-aliasing, shadow quality, texture quality, ambient occlusion, motion blur, and anisotropic filtering to the optimal settings, you can ensure the best balance of graphics quality and performance.

With these settings, players can experience the horror ambiance of Dead Space and enjoy the updated version of the classic survival horror game to the fullest. So, whether you're a fan of the original game or just looking for a thrilling horror game to play, these graphics settings should help deliver a terrifying gaming experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

