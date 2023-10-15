Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super was launched as a premium graphics card in the Turing GPU lineup ideal for 1440p gaming. This GPU has already been replaced by the much more capable RTX 3070 and RTX 4070. However, gamers can still play new titles like Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates on this graphics card if they make a few tweaks to their settings.

The latest Call of Duty shooter bundles a bunch of customizable graphics options. Going through all those settings can be time-consuming and overwhelming. To help you ensure a smooth experience in MW3, this article will list the best settings to use in it on Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super was initially launched as a 1440p gaming GPU. However, these days, it's recommended to stick to 1080p resolutions on this card for demanding games like Modern Warfare 3. A mix of medium and high settings in this title can ensure high framerates on the 2070 Super without relying on any form of upscaling like DLSS.

Our recommendations for the best Modern Warfare 3 settings when this title is running on the aforementioned card are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super doesn't rank among the most powerful graphics cards on the market. However, with the above tweaks applied, gamers with Turing 70-class GPUs can have a decent experience in MW3, yielding framerates well over 60.

The game looks pretty good despite reducing its settings to high and medium as well. Moreover, the admirable optimization of this Call of Duty title will help those with more modest GPUs like the 2070 super.