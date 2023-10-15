Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super was launched as a premium graphics card in the Turing GPU lineup ideal for 1440p gaming. This GPU has already been replaced by the much more capable RTX 3070 and RTX 4070. However, gamers can still play new titles like Modern Warfare 3 at high framerates on this graphics card if they make a few tweaks to their settings.
The latest Call of Duty shooter bundles a bunch of customizable graphics options. Going through all those settings can be time-consuming and overwhelming. To help you ensure a smooth experience in MW3, this article will list the best settings to use in it on Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super
The RTX 2070 Super was initially launched as a 1440p gaming GPU. However, these days, it's recommended to stick to 1080p resolutions on this card for demanding games like Modern Warfare 3. A mix of medium and high settings in this title can ensure high framerates on the 2070 Super without relying on any form of upscaling like DLSS.
Our recommendations for the best Modern Warfare 3 settings when this title is running on the aforementioned card are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Nvidia's RTX 2070 Super doesn't rank among the most powerful graphics cards on the market. However, with the above tweaks applied, gamers with Turing 70-class GPUs can have a decent experience in MW3, yielding framerates well over 60.
The game looks pretty good despite reducing its settings to high and medium as well. Moreover, the admirable optimization of this Call of Duty title will help those with more modest GPUs like the 2070 super.