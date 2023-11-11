Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti is a powerful flagship-grade graphics card built to play the latest titles, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game doesn't support ray tracing, so it doesn't tank the framerates. Moreover, it is optimized well on PC, so one can easily play at 4K on these GPUs without major compromises.
We recommend a few tweaks for the best experience, even on the RTX 3090 Ti. The card can play MW3 competitively with these settings, giving players an edge in fights. Here are the best settings combinations for this last-gen flagship.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti can easily play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at 4K resolutions. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings on this graphics card at UHD. The GPU also supports Nvidia DLSS, which adds extra frames for an even better experience.
However, you don't need to rely on upscaling in the game since it already plays at pretty high framerates with these settings applied. Our recommendations for the best settings combination on the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti are as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: High
- Depth of field: On
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: High
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: Ultra
- Deferred physics quality: Ultra
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti ranks among the most powerful premium graphics cards in the market. It is built to play demanding titles at the highest settings without hiccups. Thus, it's no surprise that the GPU can play Modern Warfare 3 at 4K comfortably with the above graphics options combination applied.