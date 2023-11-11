Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti is a powerful flagship-grade graphics card built to play the latest titles, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game doesn't support ray tracing, so it doesn't tank the framerates. Moreover, it is optimized well on PC, so one can easily play at 4K on these GPUs without major compromises.

We recommend a few tweaks for the best experience, even on the RTX 3090 Ti. The card can play MW3 competitively with these settings, giving players an edge in fights. Here are the best settings combinations for this last-gen flagship.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 Ti can easily play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at 4K resolutions. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings on this graphics card at UHD. The GPU also supports Nvidia DLSS, which adds extra frames for an even better experience.

However, you don't need to rely on upscaling in the game since it already plays at pretty high framerates with these settings applied. Our recommendations for the best settings combination on the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: High

High Depth of field: On

On Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: High

High Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: Ultra

Ultra Deferred physics quality: Ultra

Ultra Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti ranks among the most powerful premium graphics cards in the market. It is built to play demanding titles at the highest settings without hiccups. Thus, it's no surprise that the GPU can play Modern Warfare 3 at 4K comfortably with the above graphics options combination applied.