Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a premium 1080p gaming graphics card built to play the latest games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) at the highest settings at FHD resolutions without compromises. The title is optimized quite well on PC. However, those looking for high framerates in the new series installment must adequately tweak some settings for a decent experience.
Modern Warfare 3 bundles dozens of graphics customization options. For players who just want to enjoy the game, manually fine-tuning each one can be pretty tedious. Hence, we will list the best settings for the 4060 Ti GPU in this article.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
Both the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB cards are plenty powerful enough to handle Modern Warfare 3 at 1080p and even 1440p resolutions. The cards can play the game at near-highest settings. But, we recommend a few tweaks here and there for high FPS in the game. You don't need to rely on DLSS because it is optimized quite well.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 4060 Ti in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Ultra
- Texture filter anisotropic: Ultra
- Depth of field: On
- Detail quality level: Ultra
- Particle resolution: Ultra
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Ultra
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: Ultra
- Deferred physics quality: Ultra
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful pixel pusher. Hence, it's no surprise that Modern Warfare 3 runs at high framerates with little compromises to the visual quality. Gamers can have a wonderful time with this latest Ada Lovelace-powered graphics card, playing the most demanding and visually pleasing games in the market with ease.