Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a premium 1080p gaming graphics card built to play the latest games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) at the highest settings at FHD resolutions without compromises. The title is optimized quite well on PC. However, those looking for high framerates in the new series installment must adequately tweak some settings for a decent experience.

Modern Warfare 3 bundles dozens of graphics customization options. For players who just want to enjoy the game, manually fine-tuning each one can be pretty tedious. Hence, we will list the best settings for the 4060 Ti GPU in this article.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

Both the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB cards are plenty powerful enough to handle Modern Warfare 3 at 1080p and even 1440p resolutions. The cards can play the game at near-highest settings. But, we recommend a few tweaks here and there for high FPS in the game. You don't need to rely on DLSS because it is optimized quite well.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 4060 Ti in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Ultra

Ultra Texture filter anisotropic: Ultra

Ultra Depth of field: On

On Detail quality level: Ultra

Ultra Particle resolution: Ultra

Ultra Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: Ultra

Ultra Deferred physics quality: Ultra

Ultra Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful pixel pusher. Hence, it's no surprise that Modern Warfare 3 runs at high framerates with little compromises to the visual quality. Gamers can have a wonderful time with this latest Ada Lovelace-powered graphics card, playing the most demanding and visually pleasing games in the market with ease.