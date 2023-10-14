Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia's RTX 4070 is a superb graphics card for playing the most recent and demanding games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This GPU is the latest 1440p gaming GPU from Team Green. It beats some of the fastest offerings from the last-gen Ampere lineup, like the RTX 3080 Ti. However, customizing Modern Warfare 3's settings is crucial even on some high-performance cards, such as the 4070, to ensure better framerates.

Manually going through the dozens of graphics options in this game can be a bit of a chore. So, to help you get a good experience in the latest Call of Duty shooter, this article will list the best settings to use on Nvidia's RTX 4070.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on Nvidia RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 packs sufficient graphics rendering horsepower to handle Modern Warfare 3 at 1440p resolutions. While the game can mostly be enjoyed at near-max settings, it's recommended to make a few tweaks for high framerates. The GPU doesn't need to rely on any upscaling technologies like DLSS or FSR in this title since MW3 is optimized pretty well on PC.

The detailed settings combination recommendation for the RTX 4070 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia RTX 4070 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Ultra

Ultra Texture filter anisotropic: High

High Depth of field: On

On Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: High

High Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The 4070 ranks among the most powerful GPUs on the market. Gamers with this card won't have issues playing Modern Warfare 3 for years to come. With the above settings applied, this title runs better than ever at the 1440p resolution.