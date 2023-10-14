Best Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia's RTX 4070 is a superb graphics card for playing the most recent and demanding games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This GPU is the latest 1440p gaming GPU from Team Green. It beats some of the fastest offerings from the last-gen Ampere lineup, like the RTX 3080 Ti. However, customizing Modern Warfare 3's settings is crucial even on some high-performance cards, such as the 4070, to ensure better framerates.
Manually going through the dozens of graphics options in this game can be a bit of a chore. So, to help you get a good experience in the latest Call of Duty shooter, this article will list the best settings to use on Nvidia's RTX 4070.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings to use on Nvidia RTX 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 packs sufficient graphics rendering horsepower to handle Modern Warfare 3 at 1440p resolutions. While the game can mostly be enjoyed at near-max settings, it's recommended to make a few tweaks for high framerates. The GPU doesn't need to rely on any upscaling technologies like DLSS or FSR in this title since MW3 is optimized pretty well on PC.
The detailed settings combination recommendation for the RTX 4070 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4070
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Ultra
- Texture filter anisotropic: High
- Depth of field: On
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: High
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: Ultra
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The 4070 ranks among the most powerful GPUs on the market. Gamers with this card won't have issues playing Modern Warfare 3 for years to come. With the above settings applied, this title runs better than ever at the 1440p resolution.