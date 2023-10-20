Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super was launched as a mid-cycle upgrade to the 2060 back in the Turing generation. Even almost four years after release, it is still better than the minimum requirements of most modern titles. It can handle the latest games like Modern Warfare 3 at decent framerates at 1080p without presenting major performance hiccups.

However, do note that the graphics card isn't capable of running recent titles at their highest graphics settings. Gamers with the Turing-based 2060 Super need to spend some time fine-tuning MW3's graphics options to ensure the best experience in this Call of Duty shooter.

The game packs dozens of customizable graphics options. This article will list the best settings to use in the game when it's running on Nvidia's 2060 Super.

Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super is a 1080p gaming graphics card. It can easily handle the new Call of Duty at this resolution. We recommend a mix of normal, medium, and high settings for high framerates without major visual compromises.

Modern Warfare 3 also supports upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR. However, you won't have to rely on any of these with the settings mentioned below. Here is what you should use in Modern Warfare 3 on the RTX 2060 Super:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

The RTX 2060 Super isn't the most powerful graphics card on the planet. However, with the above tweaks applied, Modern Warfare 3 runs pretty well on it.