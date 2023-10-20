Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super was launched as a mid-cycle upgrade to the 2060 back in the Turing generation. Even almost four years after release, it is still better than the minimum requirements of most modern titles. It can handle the latest games like Modern Warfare 3 at decent framerates at 1080p without presenting major performance hiccups.
However, do note that the graphics card isn't capable of running recent titles at their highest graphics settings. Gamers with the Turing-based 2060 Super need to spend some time fine-tuning MW3's graphics options to ensure the best experience in this Call of Duty shooter.
The game packs dozens of customizable graphics options. This article will list the best settings to use in the game when it's running on Nvidia's 2060 Super.
Ideal Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super is a 1080p gaming graphics card. It can easily handle the new Call of Duty at this resolution. We recommend a mix of normal, medium, and high settings for high framerates without major visual compromises.
Modern Warfare 3 also supports upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR. However, you won't have to rely on any of these with the settings mentioned below. Here is what you should use in Modern Warfare 3 on the RTX 2060 Super:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
The RTX 2060 Super isn't the most powerful graphics card on the planet. However, with the above tweaks applied, Modern Warfare 3 runs pretty well on it.