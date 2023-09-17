Best Mortal Kombat 1 graphics settings for Xbox Series X/S

2023 has been a fantastic year for fighting games, with Mortal Kombat 1 being the latest entry. The game has launched on all modern consoles and PCs, including the Xbox. With improved visuals and gameplay mechanics, the new installment delivers a fantastic experience on both versions of the Xbox, the Series X and Series S.

Despite having no customizable settings on PS5 and Xbox, the game has a bunch of customizable gameplay and control options. This article will go over the best settings combinations for the Xbox consoles. We will list options for video, gameplay, and controls.

Xbox Series X/S settings for Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 doesn't have any customizable graphics options that alter performance or resolutions. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X play the game at dynamic 4K 60 FPS with the lower-end Series S promising 1440p 60 FPS.

Mostly, the Series X plays the fighting game at 1944~1872p, which is the highest resolution promised by all consoles on which Mortal Kombat 1 is playable. The PS5, on the other end, plays the title at 1800~1728p, according to some reports.

The Xbox Series S plays the game at 1152~1080p, which is considerably lower than the resolution promised by the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. This can be attributed to its lower computing power and price point.

For all these consoles, Mortal Kombat 1 runs with dynamic resolution and temporal upscaling with FSR applied. However, the Xbox Series X playing the game at higher resolutions than the PlayStation 5 is definitely a winner for fans of the platform.

Gameplay and controller settings

Besides video and graphics, which you can't do much about, the game features a bunch of gameplay and customizable control settings. You need to get these settings right for a decent experience in the game. Our recommendations for the game are as follows.

Gameplay:

Round time: 90

Rounds to win: 20

Story difficulty: Medium

Health details: On

Lowered health bars: Off

Show session stats: Off

Pause delay: Off

Offline input delay: Off

Share match replays: On

Controls:

Front punch: ◻

Back punch: △

Front kick: ✕

Back kick: ◯

Throw: R1

Block: R2

Kameo: L1

Flip stance: L2

Input window timing: Medium

Release check: Off

Alternate kontrols: Off

Input shortcuts: On

Button shortcuts: Off

Off Vibration: On

Mortal Kombat 1 plays pretty well on both versions of the Xbox Series. The consoles play the game at the best, considering their price points. Although you might not be able to customize any graphics settings, the new fighting game bundles a bunch of gameplay and control options that customize the experience by huge magnitudes. Xbox owners can have a decent time in the game with these settings applied.