Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the long-running fighting series, is now out on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The reboot brings improved visuals that add an extra layer to the overall immersion. However, it isn't a remake of the original 1992 title. Targeting next-gen systems, this game completely utilizes what the new consoles and gaming PC hardware have to offer.

Like most other high-profile releases of the year, the game bundles loads of customizable settings. This article will walk you through them while listing the best combination for the PlayStation.

PS5 settings for Mortal Kombat 1

Unlike most other AAA releases on the PlayStation 5, Mortal Kombat 1 doesn't feature a Quality and Performance mode toggle. Players get only one graphics settings option that runs the game at dynamic 4K 60 FPS with FSR turned on by default.

Per some reports, the PS5 mostly sticks to 1800~1728p while playing the fighting game. This ranks it slightly lower than the resolutions targeted by the Xbox Series X, which are generally between 1944~1872p in the title while promising dynamic 4K 60 FPS with FSR. The game is made using the last-gen Unreal Engine 4, contributing to most of these issues.

Also, the framerates in the game are capped at 60 FPS across all platforms. Those on the PS5 and Xbox won't be able to play the game at 120 FPS in any way. This is primarily because the game's animations are tied to the former framerate, and 120 FPS will break the experience.

Despite these seemingly low numbers, the game looks and plays pretty well on both the PlayStation and the Xbox. Players can expect a decent experience in this new fighting title with the stock settings applied. The game is optimized on all consoles, including the PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay and controller settings

Besides graphics and video, the following are the best gameplay and controller settings for the game:

Gameplay

Round time: 90

90 Rounds to win: 20

20 Story difficulty: Medium

Medium Health details: On

On Lowered health bars: Off

Off Show session stats: Off

Off Pause delay: Off

Off Offline input delay: Off

Off Share match replays: On

Kontrols

Front punch: ◻

◻ Back punch: △

△ Front kick: ✕

✕ Back kick: ◯

◯ Throw: R1

R1 Block: R2

R2 Kameo: L1

L1 Flip stance: L2

L2 Input window timing: Medium

Medium Release check: Off

Off Alternate kontrols: Off

Off Input shortcuts: On

On Button shortcuts: Off

Off Vibration: On

Although Mortal Kombat 1 has its fair share of disappointments for those playing on the PS5 and Xbox consoles, it delivers impressively with improved mechanics that utilize new consoles to the fullest.

Players of the fighting genre should expect a seamless experience playing this title on the ninth-gen gaming machines.