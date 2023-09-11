NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition glitch allowed Nintendo Switch players to purchase for $1

The NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition is equivalent to the Digital Deluxe version and costs about $99.99 on the Nintendo Switch.

However, worldwide Switch users were in for a happy shock earlier on September 10, when a certain glitch was triggered on the Nintendo eShop for unknown reasons. As a result, players could secure the Black Mamba edition for $1. There's no wonder that this was a mistake, and Nintendo has since patched it.

The Nintendo Switch version of the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition is slightly different, but it works in the same fashion. Players can access the base game with it; there are additional goodies for them to enjoy across the different modes.

The content comes at a cost, and quite a steep one. However, many members of the Switch gaming community were able to secure their copies for $1 by a simple procedure.

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition's $1 price tag on Nintendo Switch was patched later

The first news of the glitch was reported by gamers themselves, who took to social media to express what had just happened. The issue occurred on the third day, and to make matters better for the players, they could get the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba edition on a discounted deal.

All someone had to do was go to their Nintendo eShop account and temporarily change the location to Peru. It remains unknown what happened from Nintendo's side that allowed the incident to occur. Nevertheless, plenty of players managed to exploit the glitch for their own benefit. It's a pretty easy process, as the Nintendo eShop location can be changed manually from account settings.

The issue has been patched, but only after several Nintendo Switch users grabbed their copy. In fact, the latest basketball game has become the third highest-seller on the platform, which is a record for the franchise's history.

Whether 2K Sports and Nintendo take any retrospective action remains to be seen. This incident reminds people of something similar that happened last year with FIFA 23 in India. Players were able to get the Ultimate Edition for 5 INR ($0.06) for a limited period of time. EA Sports did allow the buyers to keep their copies and enjoy the game.