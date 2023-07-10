Is the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition worth it?

The Black Mamba Edition of NBA 2K24 could be a great acquisition for many players, especially those who want to invest a lot of time in the upcoming basketball simulator.

The game is already available for pre-order on all available platforms, and there are three core editions to choose from. Aside from this edition, fans can also choose between the Kobe Bryant Edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition.

Based on prices, the Black Mamba Edition sits in the middle, as it’s neither the cheapest nor the costliest available version. However, the edition’s potential worth seems to be the highest attainable value.

That said, it won’t be suitable for every type of player. Let’s look at what a buyer will find in this edition and how much they will need to spend.

What are the contents of the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition?

The Black Mamba Edition is named after Kobe Bryant, popularly addressed by this nickname. Like the Kobe Bryant Edition, the Black Mamba variant also contains the base game. However, it also includes a host of extra items that can offer a great headstart to players.

The extra items include goodies for both the MyTeam and MyCareer modes.

100K Virtual Currency

15K MyTEAM Points

2K24 Starting 5 Draft Box (3x Option Packs):

Pick 1 Amethyst (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C)

Pick 1 Ruby (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C)

Pick 3 Sapphires (includes PG, SG, SF, PF & C)

10 Box MyTEAM Promo Packs

Cover Star: Sapphire Card Kobe Bryant (24 era)

1 Diamond Shoe

1 Ruby Coach

2-hour Double XP Coin

10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts

10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts

4x MyCAREER T-Shirts, including:

Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Cover Art 1)

Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Cover Art 2)

WNBA Cover Start T-Shirt (Cover Art)

Kobe Cover Star T-Shirt (Achievements Design)

2K24 Backpack

2K24 Electric Skateboard

2K24 Arm Sleeves

Should you buy NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition?

The Black Mamba Edition not only includes extra items, but it is more expensive. While the Kobe Bryant Edition is available at $59.99 on the current-gen and $69.99 on the next-gen, the more expensive edition is $99.99 across all platforms.

You should get this edition if you will seriously play NBA 2K24. To make the most of it, you’ll need to play at least one of the two modes - MyCareer and MyTeam - regularly. If you plan to grind serious hours in MyTeam mode, this edition is the one. If you plan to play casually or enjoy offline content, the Kobe Bryant Edition is a far better one.

The 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K24 is only worth it for those who want to follow the NBA in real life and don’t have a subscription with which they can watch the live games.

