Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to be among the most popular graphics cards ever launched, according to the Steam Hardware Survey. These GPUs are a couple of generations old and target entry-level gaming at 1080p with some compromises.

Almost four years since the release, gamers will have to rely on settings compromises to get a decent framerate in the latest titles at FHD.

Those playing the latest NBA 2K24 on these graphics cards will, therefore, have to spend quite some time fine-tuning the settings for the best experience. We will list the ideal graphics options combination for the 1650 and 1650 Super graphics cards in this article.

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for GTX 1650

The Nvidia GTX 1650 doesn't pack enough graphics horsepower to run the latest video games at high settings. Moreover, NBA 2K24 doesn't feature any upscaling tech like FSR or DLSS. Hence, we recommend a mix of medium and low settings in NBA 2K24 for the best experience.

Our recommendation for the best settings for the GTX 1650 are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: Medium

Medium Shadow detail level: Medium

Medium Texture detail level: Medium

Medium Player detail level: Medium

Medium Crowd detail level: Medium

Medium Media people detail level: Medium

Medium Hair detail level: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: Off

Off Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: Off

Off Mirror reflections: Off

Off Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

Best NBA 2K24 graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super packs significantly more graphics computing power as compared to the older non-Super variant. This allows you to crank up the settings slightly without losing a ton of performance.

The best settings for this graphics card in NBA 2K24 are as follows:

Video settings

Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Anti-aliasing level: 4

4 Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Vertical sync: Off

Off Dynamic vertical sync: Off

Off Overall quality: Custom

Advanced settings

Shader detail level: High

High Shadow detail level: Medium

Medium Texture detail level: High

High Player detail level: Medium

Medium Crowd detail level: Medium

Medium Media people detail level: Medium

Medium Hair detail level: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Volumetric lighting: Off

Off Temporal anti-aliasing: On

On Depth of field: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Floor reflections: On

On Mirror reflections: Off

Off Buffer count: 3

3 Max anisotropy: 8

8 Allow compute shaders: On

On Shader preload: On

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super aren't powerful graphics cards; both need to be upgraded today. However, they still continue to be powerful enough to play the latest titles with some compromises, and NBA 2K24 is a prime example.

Although gamers with the Turning-based 50-class cards can play the new basketball game, consider upgrading to one of the new RTX 40 series or RX 7000 series GPUs sometime soon.