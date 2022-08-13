5 best Nintendo Switch accessories for ultimate handheld gaming

The Nintendo Switch is a unique console with multiple form factors, something not found in any other console. Its ability to play on the go and the big screen makes it a strong investment that provides endless entertainment with the plethora of games it offers. There are ways to make it even better with all the various accessories that the market offers.

The most obvious way to improve the gaming experience on Nintendo's latest console is to buy an extra pair of Joy-Cons, a Switch Pro controller, an SD card for more storage, and a good pair of headphones. This article will list some of the accessories that will make gaming on the Switch more immersive and fun.

Improve Switch gaming experience with these accessories

1) ADZ Joy-Con Grip

The ADZ Joy-Con Grip (Image via Amazon)

Standard Joy-Cons are too small for large hands and can be uncomfortable to play with for long gaming sessions. The ADZ Joy-Con grip is a handy way to improve the grip on the handheld console.

It comes in various colors to match every Joy-Con and fits perfectly. It is compatible with the Standard Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED versions.

The ergonomic grips also come with shoulder triggers that feel great to press. The grip is made of rubber that is durable, so even after use over time, it can withstand the wear and tear that comes with a 12-year warranty.

2) Joy-Con Wheel Pair

The Joy-Con Wheel Pair (Image via Amazon)

A fun accessory for gamers who play driving and racing games on their console. This adapter lets players use the wheel instead of the analog sticks, which makes driving more fun and immersive. It has motion sensors installed that perfectly sync with the in-game driving wheel, changing the whole experience.

In the box, there are two Joy-Con wheels that have large buttons, even though the whole body is quite small. It is compatible with all the versions of the console.

3) mClassic

The mClassic Switch upscaler (Image via Amazon)

Nintendo's latest console is not known to be the most powerful that can push the latest games with the best graphics. Many games do not run smoothly even with the console's great optimization, but there is a solution for that.

The mClassic is an adapter that connects the TV/monitor to one's console. It adds extra post-processing to the output, upscales the game to a higher resolution, applies anti-aliasing, and adds depth of field effects with image sharpening.

It is a handy device that even has a 4K upscaler mode that can enhance 1080p content. This helps clear out pixelation and jagged lines that improve the graphics without increasing the input lag.

4) Satisfye ZenGrip Pro

The Satisfye ZenGrip Pro (Image via Amazon)

A handheld console can be tiring to play on after a while due to its flat-form factor and can also cause pain in the palms. Moreover, it's uncomfortable for people with large hands. A grip solves all of those problems and the Satisfye ZenGrip Pro is a simple grip for the handheld console.

With it installed, the fingers can comfortably wrap around the grip. It's just big enough to give the hand a natural feel while holding the console. It's made of plastic so it does not add too much weight and has silicone tabs to prevent scratches on the console's back.

5) Hori Split Pad Pro

The Hori Split Pad Pro (Image via Amazon)

If a player wants to improve not only their grip on the handheld console, but the controller itself with more grip, the Hori Split Pad Pro is a great option. It adds some convenient features while making the console easier to hold without adding much weight. It makes the Switch bigger with a textured grip and adds larger analog sticks, triggers, and D-pad that help increase accuracy.

The only downside is that it does not include motion control or any rumble since that would have been a great feature. Also, when using this controller, one has the option to use the joy-cons as separate wired controllers and when players dock their console, both halves can be attached to create a quality controller.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

