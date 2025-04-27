Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

The best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7800 XT will provide you with an optimal experience. Armed with 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 256-bit Memory Bus, and RDNA 3 GPU Architecture, the Radeon RX 7800 XT has enough power to run the title smoothly. However, it is better to use optimized settings if you want a smooth and lag-free experience.
This article will discuss the best Oblivion remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7800 XT at 1440p.
Note: The following settings are optimized to reach 60+ FPS consistently at 1440p. Do note that you can play the game at 4K with this GPU, using the upscaler and by tweaking a few settings. In that case, experiment with the settings yourself to personalize them for your needs.
Recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT
While Oblivion Remastered is a demanding title, you can easily run it on 1440p Ultra settings using a Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU.
Check out the settings provided below to learn more:
Genral
- Display: Primary
- Window Mode: Borderless
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 2560x1440
- VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)
- Framerate: Uncapped
- FOV 1st-Person: 90
- FOV 3rd-person: 90
- Motion Blur: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: Ultra
- Auto Detection: Detect Now
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Post Processing Quality: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Ultra
- Clothing Quality: Ultra
- Lumen Hardware RT: On
- Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Medium
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling Technique: FSR
- FSR Mode: Quality
- FSR Sharpness: 0
- FSR Frame Generation: Off
- FSR 3 Mode: Off
- FSR 3 Sharpness: 0
- FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off
- XeSS - mode: Balanced
- (Optional) Radeon Anti-Lag: Disabled
You can also try the 'High' preset with FSR upscaling in case you're facing stutters with the "Ultra" Preset at 1440p.
You will have to make certain adjustments, mostly in the 'General' and 'Quality' settings options. Check out the best Oblivion Remastered settings below to run it effectively in the 'High' preset with FSR upscaling.
General
- Window Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080 (1080p)
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame Rate Limit: Uncapped
- Show FPS: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Show VRAM: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)
- Brightness Intensity: 0 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV First Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- FOV 3rd Person: 75 (default, change as per preference)
- Motion Blur: Off (On by default, change as per preference)
- Screen Space Reflections: On
Quality
- Quality Level: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Post-Processing Quality: High
- Hair Quality: High
- Cloth Quality: High
- Lumen Hardware RT: Off
- Lumen Software RT Quality: Low
Advanced
- Anti-Aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling Technique: FSR
- Sharpness: 100
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscaling Mode: Native AA
The Radeon RX 7800 XT is one of the best GPUs on the market and can provide you with the most satisfying Oblivion Remastered experience. Try out these Oblivion Remastered settings on the Radeon RX 7800 RT for optimal performance.