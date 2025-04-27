Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

The best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7800 XT will provide you with an optimal experience. Armed with 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 256-bit Memory Bus, and RDNA 3 GPU Architecture, the Radeon RX 7800 XT has enough power to run the title smoothly. However, it is better to use optimized settings if you want a smooth and lag-free experience.

This article will discuss the best Oblivion remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7800 XT at 1440p.

Note: The following settings are optimized to reach 60+ FPS consistently at 1440p. Do note that you can play the game at 4K with this GPU, using the upscaler and by tweaking a few settings. In that case, experiment with the settings yourself to personalize them for your needs.

Recommended Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

While Oblivion Remastered is a demanding title, you can easily run it on 1440p Ultra settings using a Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU.

Check out the settings provided below to learn more:

Genral

Display: Primary

Primary Window Mode: Borderless

Borderless Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped FOV 1st-Person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion Blur: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Ultra

Ultra Auto Detection: Detect Now

Detect Now View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Global Illumination Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Processing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Ultra

Ultra Clothing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen Hardware RT: On

On Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Medium

Medium Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling Technique: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Quality

Quality FSR Sharpness: 0

0 FSR Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Off

Off FSR 3 Sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off

Off XeSS - mode: Balanced

Balanced (Optional) Radeon Anti-Lag: Disabled

You can also try the 'High' preset with FSR upscaling in case you're facing stutters with the "Ultra" Preset at 1440p.

Tweak the Quality settings slightly to run the game on 'High' preset with FSR upscaling (Image via Bethesda)

You will have to make certain adjustments, mostly in the 'General' and 'Quality' settings options. Check out the best Oblivion Remastered settings below to run it effectively in the 'High' preset with FSR upscaling.

General

Window Mode : Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask)

: Fullscreen (Windowed if you wish to multitask) Display Resolution : 1920x1080 (1080p)

: 1920x1080 (1080p) V-Sync : Off

: Off Frame Rate Limit : Uncapped

: Uncapped Show FPS : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Show VRAM : Off (On if you wish to monitor performance)

: Off (On if you wish to monitor performance) Brightness Intensity : 0 (default, change as per preference)

: 0 (default, change as per preference) FOV First Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) FOV 3rd Person : 75 (default, change as per preference)

: 75 (default, change as per preference) Motion Blur : Off (On by default, change as per preference)

: Off (On by default, change as per preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level : High

: High View Distance Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Reflection Quality : High

: High Post-Processing Quality : High

: High Hair Quality : High

: High Cloth Quality : High

: High Lumen Hardware RT : Off

: Off Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing : TSR

: TSR Upscaling Technique : FSR

: FSR Sharpness : 100

: 100 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscaling Mode: Native AA

The Radeon RX 7800 XT is one of the best GPUs on the market and can provide you with the most satisfying Oblivion Remastered experience. Try out these Oblivion Remastered settings on the Radeon RX 7800 RT for optimal performance.

