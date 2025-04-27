Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT

While the fourth title of The Elder Scrolls franchise can be quite demanding, one can still get up to 100 FPS with the right Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT. Powered by Unreal Engine, the game features detailed landscapes and dense forests, for which the AMD RX 7900 GRE and RX 7900 XT GPUs can run them seamlessly on PC.

This guide explains how to run The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered seamlessly on your PC using the Radeon RX 7900 GRE or RX 7900 XT.

Note: This article only lists the best 'Ultra' preset settings for Oblivion Remastered on PCs with GPU specifications like these. However, you can make certain adjustments in the settings based on your requirements.

Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Since the recommended GPU to run Oblivion Remastered in 'Ultra' preset settings is the RX 6800 XT, a graphics card like Radeon RX 7900 GRE should run the game without any stutters at Ultra settings.

The Ultra preset will let you enjoy the game at its best (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

These are the best Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon RX 7900 GRE:

General

Display: Primary

Primary Window Mode: Borderless

Borderless Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 VSync: Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor)

Off (or enabled, if you don't have a GSync monitor) Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped FOV 1st-Person: 75 (by default, change based on individual preference)

75 (by default, change based on individual preference) FOV 3rd-person: 75 (by default, change based on individual preference)

75 (by default, change based on individual preference) Motion Blur: Off (on by default, change based on individual preference)

Off (on by default, change based on individual preference) Screen Space Reflections: On

Quality

Quality Level: Ultra

Ultra Auto Detection: Detect Now

Detect Now View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Global Illumination Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Processing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Ultra

Ultra Clothing Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lumen Hardware RT: On

On Lumen Hardware RT Lighting Mode: Medium

Medium Lumen Software RT Quality: Low

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling Technique: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Quality

Quality FSR Sharpness: 0

0 FSR Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR 3 Mode: Off

Off FSR 3 Sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 Frame Generation: Off

Off XeSS - mode: Balanced

Balanced (Optional) Radeon Anti-Lag: Disabled

The Radeon RX 7900 XT has 20 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 800 GB of Memory Bandwidth, and 20 GBPS of Memory Speed, making it more powerful than the Radeon RX 7900 GRE. Thus, the same Oblivion Remastered settings for the Radeon 7900 GRE will also effortlessly run the title on the 'Ultra' preset.

Even though both GPU units can easily offer the best performance when playing Oblivion Remastered, in case of occasional stutters, you can use the 'High' preset with FSR upscaling by making slight adjustments.

