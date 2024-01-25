Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are capable of playing Palworld, a not-so-demanding survival game that has taken the internet by storm. Unlike most other AAA releases, this Pocket Pair title features low-poly graphics and a graphics style that makes it easy to run on some entry-level hardware.

However, some graphics settings tweaks are necessary to maintain high FPS in the game on the Turing-based 50-class video cards. They are quickly falling apart in terms of overall rendering capabilities, so gamers will have to make some compromises. In this guide, we will list the best settings combinations for a great experience on the 1650 and 1650 Super.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

The EVGA GTX 1650 SC Ultra graphics card (Image via Amazon)

The GTX 1650 can still run most modern video games in 1080p, especially less demanding titles like Palworld. We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for the video card. However, it's time to upgrade the original 1650 to more capable modern alternatives like the 3050.

Its biggest con is that there is no support for DLSS, Nvidia's upscaling formula. Palworld doesn't support AMD FSR, which is available on the 1650. This means players are missing extra framerate gains on these graphics cards.

However, if you are okay with the visual compromises, the graphics card can play Palworld pretty well at decent framerates. The detailed settings list is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Medium

Medium Grass details: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Effects quality: High

High Texture quality: Medium

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Also, check out the best Palworld settings list for RTX 2060 and 2060 Super.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

A Zotac twin-fan GTX 1650 Super graphics card (Image via Zotac)

The GTX 1650 Super packs more rendering capabilities than the original card. This helps gamers crank up the settings slightly further in Palworld while still maintaining decent framerates.

We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings in the game for the best experience. Detailed settings recommendations for the 1650 Super are listed below:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Medium

Medium Grass details: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Effects quality: High

High Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Also, check out the best Palworld settings list for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to amaze players in the latest video games despite their age. The graphics cards don't pack a bunch of rendering capabilities but still breeze through easy-to-run video games like Palworld. With the above tweaks applied, you can expect superb experiences in the title.