Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super were launched as mid-range 1080p gaming graphics cards a couple of generations ago. However, they can play the latest releases like Palworld with a couple of tweaks to the settings. The game isn't very demanding on graphics hardware. Moreover, it is optimized pretty well on PC, which helps players with older GPUs like the 2060 get decent framerates.

In this guide, we will list a cheat sheet with the best settings combinations for the 2060 and 2060 Super. You can use it to quickly fine-tune the graphics options in Palworld for the best experiences.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The 2060 is a fantastic card for playing Palworld at 1080p (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 2060 was launched for 1080p gaming, and it still lives up to the demands of the latest titles at the resolution. We recommend the High settings in Palworld, which is a good balance of visual quality and performance. Besides, the game also supports DLSS 2. Setting it to the Quality preset helps eliminate any frame drops that could have destroyed the experience.

The detailed settings list for the 2060 in Palworld is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: High

High Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super continues to be capable of playing the latest games (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful than the older non-Super card. Its extra VRAM comes in handy while playing the latest releases.

In Palworld, we recommend sticking to 1080p with a mix of High and Epic settings applied. Besides, set DLSS to Quality. This ensures the game looks visually stunning while delivering over 60 FPS in all scenarios.

The detailed settings list for the 2060 Super is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are aging graphics cards. Despite their rather limited rendering prowess (as compared to the latest GPUs), you can expect superb performance in video games like Palworld with some tweaks to the settings. Pocket Pair's latest release isn't very demanding on PC, which further helps Turing owners get great performance.