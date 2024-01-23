Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are great cards for playing Palworld, the latest survival action-adventure title that has taken the internet by storm. The game isn't very demanding on PC hardware and runs pretty well on older and entry-level GPUs without a hiccup. You will have to crank down some settings to get high framerates, given the 20 series cards are now losing steam, especially at higher resolutions like 1440p and above.

Manually going through the settings can be a bit overwhelming and difficult, especially if you want to get into the fun right away. To help you, we have compiled the best graphics options for the 2070 and 2070 Super in this guide.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

The Nvidia RTX 2070 continues to be pretty capable of running the latest games (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 2070 was initially launched for 1440p gaming back in 2018. However, it's only good at 1080p these days. We recommend sticking to this resolution in Palworld as well to maintain smooth gameplay without major performance hiccups.

A mix of High and Epic settings works the best for the card. We recommend setting DLSS to Quality to avoid any frame drops. However, it's not entirely necessary to maintain 60 FPS in the title. If you don't like the visual quality drop, consider turning it off.

The detailed settings combination for the graphics card is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

The 2070 Super still packs a punch at 1440p (Image via eBay)

The RTX 2070 Super is slightly more powerful than the original non-Super card. This helps gamers crank up the settings further in the latest games. Palworld, for instance, easily runs at 1440p on the graphics card. We recommend relying on the High settings in the game for the best experience. Besides, turning DLSS on will help maintain a high framerate.

The best settings for the graphics card in Palworld are as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: High

High Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

The 2070 and 2070 Super are aging video cards and have been replaced by more capable options. However, they are still powerful enough to play the latest games like Palworld with some tweaks. With the above settings applied, the latest Pocket Pair game runs well on these Turing cards.

Consider checking out the best Palworld settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.