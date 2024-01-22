Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are capable of playing Palworld. They were launched in the last generation for 1440p gaming without compromises. Although they have been replaced by the newer RTX 4070 lineup, gamers on these older cards will have no problems with most modern titles. Moreover, the new action-adventure survival game from Pocketpair, Inc. is optimized well on PC, helping those on older video cards get an edge.

In this guide, we will list the best graphics settings that help run the game at the best framerates while ensuring it looks visually pleasing. We are targeting a high refresh rate experience at 1440p on the 3070 cards.

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can handle Palworld at 1440p (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 can easily handle Palworld at 1440p with a mix of High and Epic settings applied. The game isn't that demanding on graphics hardware, and you can expect above 60 FPS with this combination. We recommend setting DLSS to Quality. This helps avoid any frame drops and delivers smooth gameplay.

The detailed settings list for the graphics card is as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Best Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The 3070 Ti is a capable graphics card for Palworld (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the 3070 thanks to the specs and memory speed bumps Nvidia paired it with. This graphics card can play several titles at 4K resolutions without any major hiccups, especially the not-so-demanding games like Palworld. We recommend setting DLSS to Quality for the best experience without any frame drops.

The following settings work best for the 3070 Ti:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: High

High Grass details: High

High Shadows: High

High Effects quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: High

DLSS

DLSS: Quality

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Overall, both the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are capable graphics cards that can handle almost any modern AAA release without hiccups. Palworld is no exception. With the above settings tweaks applied, you can expect superb framerates at 1440p and 4K resolutions. The game also looks pretty visually impressive, thereby enabling a superb experience.