Best Palworld settings to get more FPS

It is necessary to have the optimal Palworld settings if you have already started your journey with Pals. The open-world survival game has a large player base. The developers have also mentioned that they have plans to expand the world. However, you must maximize your gaming experience by using the right settings to achieve a high FPS count.

Here is a guide that will help you set up the best Palworld graphics settings on your PC to increase the FPS.

Best Palworld graphics settings to get more FPS for an elevated experience

Best graphics settings to get more FPS (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Firstly, before changing the Palworld graphics settings, there are a few aspects you should keep in mind. To avoid unnecessary performance issues, make sure to update your GPU drivers and Windows OS with the latest versions. Additionally, it is also be helpful to ensure that no other applications are running in the background while playing the game.

If you have a mid-to-low-range system and wish to achieve an optimal balance between performance and graphics, while increasing the FPS count, then adjusting these Palworld settings may help:

Graphics settings

Presets : Custom

: Custom Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Screen Resolution : Your monitor's maximum resolution

: Your monitor's maximum resolution Max FPS : 60

: 60 VSync : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : None

: None View Distance : Medium/Low

: Medium/Low Grass Detail : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Medium/Low

: Medium/Low Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High DLSS : Performance

: Performance Field of View : 75

: 75 Camera Shake : On

: On Ride Camera Distance: 1

Among all the settings, the Texture Quality appears to have a major impact on performance. Lowering it will bring out the best visual results without any compromise on frame rates. Also, it is advised to install the title on an SSD since it would generally result in reduced loading times and increased FPS rates.

If you have FreeSync or G-Sync support on your display, turn V-Sync off. The proprietary technologies are better at preventing screen tearing and stuttering without adding input lag. If your monitor doesn’t support those technologies, then V-Sync is a valid substitute, but don’t turn it on just because you see screen tearing.

On an important note, these modifications may be just initial recommendations and may not meet your needs depending on your system specifications. If you are expecting a higher level of performance, slight modifications may be necessary.

This concludes our guide for the recommended graphics settings in Palworld to get more FPS.