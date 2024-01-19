Palworld system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored

Palworld system requirements provide potential PC players with information on the minimum and recommended settings. This will help them figure out whether their system will be able to run the new MMO sensation. The multiplayer game is now available in early access and has posted more than 300,000 concurrent users upon launch.

We have gathered the minimum and recommended Palworld system requirements below.

Palworld system requirements for PC players

The minimum Palworld system requirements for PC players are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Processor : i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core

: i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB)

: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 40 GB available space

: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer. SSD required.

The recommended Palworld system requirements for PC players are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : Windows 10 or later (64-Bit)

: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Processor : i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core

: i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : GeForce RTX 2070

: GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage : 40 GB available space

: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer. SSD required.

Palworld is now currently available in early access on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S starting January 19, 2024. The game is available both through Steam and Xbox Game Pass (offered on day one itself). Players quickly jumped in, eager to try out everything on offer.

The community has also quickly noticed the Palworld Pokemon design similarities, with some going as far as calling it a rip-off and asking for a boycott. The title has also been called Pokemon with guns. It has also been tagged as a "human trafficking simulator" after a viral clip showed the game's catching freedom.

Irrespective of these issues, it is clear that Palworld's popularity is spiking right now, with the game currently having 367,984 players on Steam at the time of writing.

