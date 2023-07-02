5 best phones to play Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a brand-new game from Warner Brothers Studios. It is for all the wizarding fans who spent their childhood reading and watching the Harry Potter series. The game is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and has surpassed millions of downloads. It has a pretty good environment, considering it is an isometric shooter/strategy title.

The processing power requirement may not be as heavy as some other games, but having a better device makes the experience pleasant and smooth. This article will list the five best smartphones that you can buy to play Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best phones to have a good experience in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

1) OnePlus 11 (Starting at $720)

The flagship series from OnePlus for the year 2023 is the OnePlus 11, one of the best devices to play any game on. It comes with a 6.7-inch beautiful 120Hz panel, along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The specifications of the device speak for themselves when it comes to gaming, guaranteed to make your wizarding experience amazing.

Device OnePlus 11 RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X, 128GB UFS 3.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 100W Super VOOC charging Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm), 1440 x 3216 resolution

2) Xiaomi 13 Pro (Starting at $720)

The powerhouse from Xiaomi, the 13 Pro is not all about cameras, it is also one of the devices of choice when it comes to gaming. Excellent RAM options and storage type makes it a faster device already, and the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 just makes the deal a whole lot better.

Exploring Hogwarts while playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened on its FHD 120Hz 6.6-inch AMOLED panel is going to make your gamer instincts satisfied.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X. 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4700 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm), 1080 x 2340

3) ASUS ROG Phone 7 (Starting at $999)

One of the best gaming smartphones ever launched, the ROG Phone 7 series from the Taiwanese tech giant is the best device to play any game, be it COD mobile, PUBG mobile, or even Genshin Impact.

512 gigs storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, every feature that a true gamer can ask for is included in this device. The positioning of the type C ports and 6.8-inch superfast AMOLED display panel makes it a great choice for streaming as well.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 7 RAM and Storage 16 GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh, 65W Fast charging Display 6.8 inches AMOLED (17.27 cm), 1080 x 2448

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Starting at $1199)

The flagship device from Samsung is an underappreciated gaming powerhouse. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage guarantees a fluid Harry Potter Magic Awakened experience.

Every multimedia experience is going to be immersive thanks to the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen's refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also flaunts one of the best smartphone cameras around.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra RAM and Storage 12 GB, 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm), 1400 x 3088

5) iPhone 14 Pro Max ( Starting at $1199 )

The new iPhone 15 series is going to launch soon, but that does not make the previous models any less of a gaming device.

The A16 bionic chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Retina XDR display for an immersive gaming experience, and fantastic cameras, all things that make an ideal smartphone are included with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. You should definitely check this device out for a lag-free exploration of the magical world of Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max RAM and Storage 6 GB, Upto 1 TB NVMe Storage Processor Apple Bionic A16 Rear Camera 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4323 mAh, 15W Fast charging Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display 2796 x 1290

Before purchasing any smartphone, first observe your needs and usage habits. Battery life is also important, no matter how much fast charging the brand provides. The phones listed in this article are all equipped with long-lasting batteries for a heavy gaming session.

Not just Harry Potter Magic Awakened, these phones are highly capable and have premium hardware specifications to run any game you throw at them.

