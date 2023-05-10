5 best phones to play Fortnite Mobile in 2023

Even though it was pulled from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2020, Fortnite Mobile continues to have a large active player base. While it can no longer be downloaded on iPhones due to the lack of sideloading capabilities, players who already had it can continue to play. However, they will no longer receive updates.

Android users can easily sideload the app using its APK file, which is available both directly from Epic Games and through several third-party app stores.

OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and other best phones to play Fortnite Mobile

Fortnite Mobile minimum specs

64-bit Android

ARM64 processor

Android 8.0 or higher

4GB or more RAM

Adreno 530, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

The following Android devices are ranked in order of increasing performance in terms of AnTuTu score, which is a popular mobile performance benchmark.

5) OnePlus11

OnePlus 11 is a good phone for a great price (Image via OnePlus)

Weight 205g Display LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) Memory 16GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AnTuTu 1,140,711

Priced at $800, the OnePlus 11 is a great device, both in terms of performance and display. The display gets a special mention because it is a curved panel, which is hated by some and worshipped by others.

It does make for an immersive gaming experience, though. While it is the cheapest phone listed here, it packs 16GB of RAM. Quite a few of its competitors don't have that. Hence, it will have no issues running Fortnite Mobile.

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most popular item on this list (Image via Samsung)

Weight 234g Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1750 nits (peak) Memory 12GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AnTuTu 1,227,159

Samsung's flagship needs no introduction. After all, it is the most popular smartphone on this list. It pairs a solid camera setup with a decent AnTuTu score. It also has the longest software support of any phone on this list, namely 4 years of Android and 5 years of security updates.

However, despite its $1200 price tag, it comes with 12GB RAM and a 4500 mAh cell. Overall, it is a great all-rounder that can run Fortnite Mobile well.

Interestingly, Samsung is the company that provides Apple with its gorgeous mobile panels. Hence, it should be no surprise that their own flagship packs a stellar curved display that will make playing Fortnite on this phone an absolute treat.

3) Xiaomi 13 Pro

Mi 13 Pro - the best camera phone money can buy (Image via Xiaomi)

Weight 210g Display LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1900 nits (peak) Memory 12GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AnTuTu 1,280,444

If you want a phone which can not only run Fortnite Mobile but also excels at photography, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is for you. It boasts the highest non-gaming phone AnTuTu score out there, along with reportedly the best smartphone camera currently available. Designed in collaboration with Leica, it uses the top-of-the-line Sony IMX989 sensor.

Surprisingly, it manages to churn out these impressive performance stats with only 12GB of RAM. It comes with a price tag of $1300.

2) Red Magic 8 Pro+

The Red Magic flagship is the second-fastest phone on the planet. (Image via Red Magic)

Weight 230g Display AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Memory 16GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AnTuTu 1,304,757

With a slick yet simplistic design and 520Hz shoulder triggers, the Redmagic looks like something from the future and performs that way, too. Its 50MP ISOCELL sensor is nothing fantastic, but it is an improvement over previous generations.

However, the spotlight is taken by a physical fan inside the device, with a maximum speed of 20,000 RPM. This phone can run Fortnite Mobile at maximum graphics and high FPS. For a price of $800, it is a great deal.

1) ROG 7 Ultimate

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate - the world's fastest phone (Image via Cashify)

Weight 234g Display AMOLED, 1B colors, 165Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) Memory 16GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AnTuTu 1,330,011

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the most powerful smartphone on the planet. With an unmatched AnTuTu score of 1.33 million, it won't even break a sweat running Fortnite Mobile. To be fair, the device is every mobile gamer's dream

Two of its many features that appeal to gamers are its incredible speaker system and uninterrupted display. The dual front-firing speakers will enable you to hear even the tiniest sound in Fortnite Mobile. The speakers are housed in slightly thick bezels that conceal the front camera, giving an edge-to-edge, uninterrupted display.

The Ultimate edition, priced at $1000, comes with an AeroActive cooler in the box and the AeroActive portal. The latter is a physical hatch on the back of the phone that opens when the cooler is attached to facilitate significantly better cooling.

