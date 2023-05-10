5 best phones to play Fortnite Mobile in 2023

Even though it was pulled from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2020, Fortnite Mobile continues to have a large active player base. While it can no longer be downloaded on iPhones due to the lack of sideloading capabilities, players who already had it can continue to play. However, they will no longer receive updates.
Android users can easily sideload the app using its APK file, which is available both directly from Epic Games and through several third-party app stores.
OnePlus 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and other best phones to play Fortnite Mobile
Fortnite Mobile minimum specs
- 64-bit Android
- ARM64 processor
- Android 8.0 or higher
- 4GB or more RAM
- Adreno 530, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher
The following Android devices are ranked in order of increasing performance in terms of AnTuTu score, which is a popular mobile performance benchmark.
5) OnePlus11
Priced at $800, the OnePlus 11 is a great device, both in terms of performance and display. The display gets a special mention because it is a curved panel, which is hated by some and worshipped by others.
It does make for an immersive gaming experience, though. While it is the cheapest phone listed here, it packs 16GB of RAM. Quite a few of its competitors don't have that. Hence, it will have no issues running Fortnite Mobile.
4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's flagship needs no introduction. After all, it is the most popular smartphone on this list. It pairs a solid camera setup with a decent AnTuTu score. It also has the longest software support of any phone on this list, namely 4 years of Android and 5 years of security updates.
However, despite its $1200 price tag, it comes with 12GB RAM and a 4500 mAh cell. Overall, it is a great all-rounder that can run Fortnite Mobile well.
Interestingly, Samsung is the company that provides Apple with its gorgeous mobile panels. Hence, it should be no surprise that their own flagship packs a stellar curved display that will make playing Fortnite on this phone an absolute treat.
3) Xiaomi 13 Pro
If you want a phone which can not only run Fortnite Mobile but also excels at photography, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is for you. It boasts the highest non-gaming phone AnTuTu score out there, along with reportedly the best smartphone camera currently available. Designed in collaboration with Leica, it uses the top-of-the-line Sony IMX989 sensor.
Surprisingly, it manages to churn out these impressive performance stats with only 12GB of RAM. It comes with a price tag of $1300.
2) Red Magic 8 Pro+
With a slick yet simplistic design and 520Hz shoulder triggers, the Redmagic looks like something from the future and performs that way, too. Its 50MP ISOCELL sensor is nothing fantastic, but it is an improvement over previous generations.
However, the spotlight is taken by a physical fan inside the device, with a maximum speed of 20,000 RPM. This phone can run Fortnite Mobile at maximum graphics and high FPS. For a price of $800, it is a great deal.
1) ROG 7 Ultimate
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the most powerful smartphone on the planet. With an unmatched AnTuTu score of 1.33 million, it won't even break a sweat running Fortnite Mobile. To be fair, the device is every mobile gamer's dream
Two of its many features that appeal to gamers are its incredible speaker system and uninterrupted display. The dual front-firing speakers will enable you to hear even the tiniest sound in Fortnite Mobile. The speakers are housed in slightly thick bezels that conceal the front camera, giving an edge-to-edge, uninterrupted display.
The Ultimate edition, priced at $1000, comes with an AeroActive cooler in the box and the AeroActive portal. The latter is a physical hatch on the back of the phone that opens when the cooler is attached to facilitate significantly better cooling.