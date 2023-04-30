Pokemon Unite is a massively popular multiplayer online battle arena title that has swept the gaming world. It is available on both iOS and Android. Players looking for an optimal in-game experience will require phones capable of running the title smoothly. Regardless of how experienced or inexperienced you are with the game, a decent smartphone can change your gaming experience.

Since it is a demanding game, your device is prone to throttling and overheating while running. As the title is heavily based on visual cues, the display, screen refresh rate, screen resolution, and size are also important.

Here are the top five phones to play the multiplayer battle arena Pokemon game right now.

ROG Phone 7 and four other phones to grind Pokemon Unite

1) OnePlus 11 (Starting at $699)

This recent launch from OnePlus is a good choice if you enjoy playing Pokemon Unite on your mobile phone. OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and plenty of RAM. A refresh rate of up to 120Hz is also advantageous. The device can tolerate heavy gaming thanks to its powerful cooling system and long battery life.

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset makes it an excellent device for running graphics-heavy games like this one

Device OnePlus 11 RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X, 128GB UFS 3.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 48 MP + 32 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 100W Super VOOC charging Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm), 1440 x 3216 resolution

2) Xiaomi 13 Pro (Starting at $720)

Xiaomi 13 Pro is popular for its camera lineup and videography. Because of the powerful chipset and GPU, the phone has also become a fan-favorite choice to play Pokemon Unite on. Best in class DDR5X RAm system and UFS 4.0 storage system give this smartphone the extra boost it takes to render Pokemon Unite graphics smoothly.

The 6.73-inch 3D-curved WQHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits ensures a sharp and effortless gaming experience. Its LiquidCool technology ensures that the device's temperature remains in check while running the title.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro RAM and Storage 8 GB LPDDR5X. 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4700 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm), 1080 x 2340

3) ASUS ROG Phone 7 ( Starting at $999 )

ASUS just released the ROG Phone 7, with features that set it apart from many of its competitors. It has the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Aerocool technology.

The ROG Phone 7 features a stunning Samsung AMOLED display for an immersive gaming experience. The battery has a capacity of 6000mAh and is QuickCharge 5.0 compatible. It is one of the best machines for playing Pokemon Unite, with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 7 RAM and Storage 16 GB, 512GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh, 65W Fast charging Display 6.8 inches AMOLED (17.27 cm), 1080 x 2448

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Starting at $1199)

The latest premium flagship handset from Samsung is an underappreciated gaming beast. It ensures a seamless Pokemon Unite experience with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage of up to 1TB capacity.

The 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen boasts a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, making every multimedia experience immersive. While it is an excellent device for taking photographs, it is also an impressive gaming machine, as Samsung likes to call it.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 ultra RAM and Storage 12 GB, 256GB UFS 4.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5000 mAh, 45W Fast charging Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm), 1400 x 3088

5) iPhone 14 Pro Max ( Starting at $1199 )

Apple's most modern mobile silicon, the A16 Bionic chip, is used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It features a 6.7-inch LPTO Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for an immersive gaming experience. The upcoming iPhone 15 series might beat the device in terms of overall performance, but for now, this is the ultimate Apple device to grind Pokemon Unite on.

While it is not widely known as a gaming phone, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max is extremely powerful and capable of a stutter-free gameplay experience. Pokemon Unite runs smoothly on the iPhone, offering Pikachu enthusiasts a great time.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max RAM and Storage 6 GB, Upto 1 TB NVMe Storage Processor Apple Bionic A16 Rear Camera 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 4323 mAh, 15W Fast charging Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display 2796 x 1290

Before purchasing any smartphone, consider your budget and what you seek to do with the device. Keep in mind that this list is unranked and non-exhaustive regarding finding the best smartphone to play Pokemon Unite on for you.

Once you have found the perfect device that suits your needs, start your journey of catching them all and battling! For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.

