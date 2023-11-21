Best PlayStation Black Friday deals

The highly anticipated annual PlayStation Black Friday Sale is finally live, giving players a chance to grab some of the best deals on PS5 games. While PlayStation Sales are usually rare, with a very limited selection of games on offer, the Black Friday Sale is an exception to this rule, offering some of the biggest releases at jaw-droppingly low prices.

With the staggering number of deals during Black Friday, picking games can get quite confusing. Although PlayStation does a good job of categorizing games based on their genre, sales figures, and popularity, grabbing the best games during the ongoing Black Friday sale can still get quite hectic.

To help you with that, here's a list of some of the best PS5 game deals you should not miss out on during the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

When does the PlayStation Black Friday Sale start?

The PlayStation Black Friday Sale is live starting today (November 17, 2023) and will remain available until November 27, 2023. The Black Friday Sale features everything from the latest AAA releases like Mortal Kombat 1, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and Lies of P to niche indie classics like Hollow Knight, Weird West, Undertale, and more.

Here are some of the best PS5 game deals that you should not miss out on during the Black Friday Sale (prices mentioned here are based on the PlayStation Store listings):

Best PS5 open-world game deals

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition ($39.59)

The latest offering from Guerrilla Games and a perfect showcase of the PS5's graphical capabilities. The Complete Edition includes both the base game as well as the Burning Shores DLC.

($39.59 on PlayStation Store)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor ($41.99)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a fantastic sequel to one of the best single-player Star Wars games. While the sequel's launch was muddled with a plethora of technical issues, the game is in a much better state now, thanks to numerous post-release updates.

($41.99 on PlayStation Store)

Assassin's Creed Mirage ($39.99)

The latest title in the Assassin's Creed series, Mirage takes a step back from the open-world RPG formula to deliver a more grounded, "back to the roots" experience.

($39.99 on PlayStation Store)

Final Fantasy XVI ($41.99)

The latest in Square Enix's iconic RPG franchise. Featuring an epic story, memorable characters, and a stellar action-focused combat system, Final Fantasy XVI is a must-play for fans of the series.

($41.99 on PlayStation Store)

Cyberpunk 2077 ($29.99)

With the latest 2.0 update, as well as the Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 207 has finally become one of PS5's best open-world offerings.

($29.99 on PlayStation Store)

Best PS5 RPG game deals

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition ($14.99)

Despite its age, The Witcher 3 still reigns as one of the best RPGs on the PS, especially with the recently released next-gen update.

($14.99 on PlayStation Store)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade ($15.19)

With the next title in the series, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth being right around the corner, you can't go wrong with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, especially if you're new to the franchise and are looking for a quality RPG.

($15.19 on PlayStation Store)

Remnant 2 ($34.99)

Gunfire Games' Remnant 2 is an improvement in every aspect over its predecessor, featuring a fun combat system, robust build crating, and a unique spin on the traditional souls-like formula.

($34.99 on PlayStation Store)

Diablo 4 ($41.99)

If you're looking for a role-playing game that you can enjoy in short bursts and with a group of friends over the weekend, then you can't go wrong with the latest Diablo.

($41.99 on PlayStation Store)

Hogwarts Legacy ($41.99)

Hogwarts Legacy is the perfect title for anyone looking for a fun open-world RPG with memorable characters and a visually stunning world to explore.

($41.99 on PlayStation Store)

Best PS5 exclusive game deals

God of War Ragnarok ($39.89)

God of War Ragnarok is easily among the best showcase titles of the PS5, and with the 385 discount, it's a must-buy for any new PS owner.

($39.89 on PlayStation Store)

The Last of Us Part 1 ($39.89)

The remake of the original The Last of Us is the perfect title for anyone who's yet to experience the harrowing and heartfelt story of Joel and Ellie.

($39.89 on PlayStation Store)

Gran Turismo 7 ($39.89)

Gran Turismo 7 is easily the most refined and visually stunning installment of the iconic franchise. If you're looking for a fun and engaging racing game to try out on your PS5, you can't go wrong with GT7.

($39.89 on PlayStation Store)

Best PlayStation Plus membership deals

During the ongoing PlayStation Black Friday Sale, new PS+ subscribers can claim a 30% discount on a new (12-month) membership or plan upgrade. This applies to both PS4 and PS5 users. Here's a price breakdown of all the PS+ tiers:

PS+ Essential - $59.99 (12-month plan)

PS+ Extra - $99.99 (12-month plan)

PS+ Premium - $119.99 (12-month plan)

Best new PS5 game deals

Mortal Kombat 1 ($48.99)

The latest title in the iconic fighting game series, Mortal Kombat 1 is easily the best modern entry in the series, featuring a huge roster of characters, an engaging single-player story, and a vastly revamped combat system.

($48.99 on PlayStation Store)

Assassin's Creed Mirage ($39.99)

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the best title for players looking for an old-school Assassin's Creed experience with a focus on stealth, exploration, and parkour.

($39.99 on PlayStation Store)

Lies of P ($47.99)

Coming from a lesser-known indie studio, Lies of P surprised everyone with its quality. It is arguably one of the best souls-likes out there that isn't coming from FromSoftware. if you're looking for a quality RPG experience with a challenging but satisfying combat system, you can't go wrong with Lies of P.

($47.99 on PlayStation Store)

There are even more game deals that you can choose from during the ongoing Black Friday Sale. For indie game fans, there's also the PlayStation Indies Sale that's live right now, featuring some of the best indie titles for both PS5 and PS4. While the Black Friday Sale is going to end on November 27, the PlayStation Indies Sale will remain available until November 29, 2023.