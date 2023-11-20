Best Black Friday Xbox games deals 2023

Black Friday deals are here to offer big discounts on gaming, so Xbox fans should not shy away from availing them. Many major titles see hefty cuts to pricing across various retailers for this much-anticipated annual occasion.

So, if you have a game or two on your radar, then this Black Friday period is a pretty good time to go on a purchasing spree and see what's available and discounted.

That said, here are the best Xbox game deals players will find for Black Friday 2023.

Best Black Friday deals for Xbox first-party games

Here are some solid offers for Xbox-published titles across various genres for Black Friday 2023:

This just might be the first major price drop seen by Bethesda's debut $70 RPG, which is a massive sci-fi adventure.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 ($42.98 at Walmart)

Explore the globe's popular cities and locales freely with the latest acclaimed Flight Simulator from Microsoft.

Forza Horizon 5 ($28.99 at Amazon)

The newest entry in the iconic Forza Horizon sub-series is arguably the best yet, so fans of racing games should not miss out on this.

Sea of Thieves ($19.99 on Amazon)

Itching for some co-op multiplayer action? Then, the sea-faring sessions in Sea of Thieves with friends are what you're looking for.

The latest Halo entry goes open-world, and merely 15 bucks is a solid point for fans and newcomers to dive into Master Chief's biggest game thus far.

Best Black Friday deals for Xbox third-party games

Multiplatform offerings for Black Friday 2023 are nothing to sneeze at either, as there is an ample selection of games, both trending and older, but popular.

Mortal Kombat 1 ($49.99 at Best Buy)

NetherRealm's latest gore spectacle is a reboot and a great starting point for newcomers to the fighting genre.

Lords of the Fallen ($49.99 at Best Buy)

CI Games' reimagining of the Lords of the Fallen series has been well-received by Soulslike fans. For just $10 more, players can opt for the Deluxe Edition.

Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition ($44.99 at Amazon)

Ubisoft goes back to the series' roots with Mirage, boasting a classic Assassin's Creed experience. This is the Deluxe Edition, which features a digital soundtrack, digital artbook, and Prince of Persia-themed in-game items and cosmetics.

Get ready to raise hell once more in Blizzard Entertainment's most ambitious title yet - the newest entry in the beloved looter action-RPG series.

Resident Evil 4 ($39.99 at Best Buy)

One of the best survival horror games of all time gets reconstructed by Cpacom for a modern audience.

The Crew Motorfest ($39.99 at Best Buy)

Another solid arcade racer option is Ubisoft's latest Crew entry, which takes place on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.

For those not a fan of Lords of the Fallen, good old Elden Ring by FromSoftware is a recommended pickup for anyone dipping their toes into the genre.

Experience the magic of the Harry Potter franchise like never before in the biggest Wizarding World RPG game yet.

After an open-world outing, SEGA returns to the drawing board for a classic 2D platformer Sonic game.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor ($34.99 at Amazon)

Continue Cal Kestis' fight against the Empire in Respawn Entertainment's latest action-adventure game in the iconic sci-fi media universe.

Dead Island 2 - Day 1 Edition ($34.99 at Amazon)

The long-dormant Dead Island series returns to cause undead carnage in a modern rendition from Dmabuster Studios.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition ($24.99 at Walmart)

Relive the GTA classics - GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas - in this enhanced remaster of the iconic open-world crime series.

Aliens Dark Descent ($19.99 at Amazon)

Experience terror like never before in a unique single-player RTS action game that pits marines against the Xenomorph threat.

Dying Light 2 ($19.99 at Amazon)

Set after the fantastic 2015 original, Dying Light 2 goes big with both narrative and open-world with the latest zombie-slaying, parkour-heavy outing from Techland.

Immortals Fenyx Rising ($9.99 at Best Buy)

At this price, Ubisoft's underrated open-world Zelda-inspired adventure is certainly worth checking out for anyone with a passing interest.

For more Xbox goodness, check out our Black Friday deals for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.