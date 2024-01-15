Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is launching on the Nintendo Switch. Since the action-adventure platformer isn't particularly hard to run, you can expect decent gameplay in both handheld and docked modes. Ubisoft has shot for the maximum 720p 60 FPS and 1080p 60 FPS performance settings that the console is capable of.

You can't do much about the graphics settings and performance in the game with a Switch, but the other settings are worth reviewing once before starting your run. We have prepared this cheat sheet with all of these settings for Nintendo.

Best Nintendo Switch settings guide for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Nintendo Switch controller settings

The controller settings for the Nintendo Switch in Prince of Persia (Image via Ubisoft)

Since Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a platformer, it is crucial to properly fine-tune the settings for the Nintendo Switch JoyCons to ensure the best experience. The out-of-the-box values work great, but we recommend a few tweaks here and there for the best experience. The detailed controller settings are as follows:

Up: Consume Potion

Consume Potion Down: Memory Shard

Memory Shard Left Stick: Movement

Movement Left Stick (Up/Down): Interact with objects

Interact with objects Right Stick: Move Camera

Move Camera Right Stick (Press): Clairvoyance

Clairvoyance Minus Button: Map

Map Plus Button: Pause Menu

Pause Menu B: Jump

Jump A: Dimensional Claw

Dimensional Claw Y: Perform Melee Attacks

Perform Melee Attacks X: Bow

Bow X (Hold): Chakram

Chakram L: Shadow of the Simurgh

Shadow of the Simurgh R: Fabric of Time

Fabric of Time ZL: Parry

Parry ZL (Hold) + X/Y: Athra Abilities

Athra Abilities ZR: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurg

Audio and subtitle settings

Audio and subtitle settings in Prince of Persia (Image via Ubisoft)

Audio and subtitle settings won't be a problem in The Lost Crown because the game asks for the best settings right before you get into it. Still, if you want to alter some values midway through it, go to Pause Menu → System. Here, you can follow these steps to alter anything:

To change text or subtitles : Display tab → Text Language → Select the preferred text language

: Display tab → Text Language → Select the preferred text language To change voice language: Sound tab → Audio Language → Select the preferred audio language

Difficulty settings

Prince of Persia comes with the following difficulty presets:

Rookie

Warrior

Hero

Immortal

We recommend you stick to either Warrior or Hero depending on how much experience you have with platformers. These presets offer a good balance in overall difficulty, allowing you to complete most levels and boss fights without much friction.

However, if you want to completely customize the experience, the game also bundles a Custom option. From here, you can fine-tune the difficulty settings to best suit the gameplay you are targeting.

Display setting

When in handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch plays Prince of Persia The Lost Crown at 720p 60 FPS. You can get 1080p 60 FPS when docked. There's nothing much you can do about the quality or resolution settings apart from this since the developers have optimized the title to run best at these settings.

Overall, the game plays pretty well on the Switch and looks pretty impressive despite the device's limited capabilities. You won't have to bother much about the display settings.