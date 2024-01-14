Best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown settings for Xbox Series X/S

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown can be best enjoyed on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, both of which can play the game at high framerates and resolutions. It isn't a hard-to-run title and has also launched on the older PS4 and Xbox One. The game doesn't have a quality or performance mode toggle, unlike other AAA-grade releases. Since it is an action-adventure platformer, you can play the game with the best visuals from the get-go.

All current-gen consoles deliver 120 Hz gameplay at their target resolutions in this game, meaning graphics settings are no headache. However, some other customization options are worth fine-tuning once to ensure the best experience.

Let's review the ideal settings combination in the latest Metroidvania entry from Ubisoft.

Best Xbox settings guide for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Xbox controller settings

Controller layout in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. (Image via Ubisoft)

The controller settings are the most vital for a decent experience in the new Prince of Persia. Especially given it's a platformer, you need to get these options correct for the best experience on the Xbox Series.

Potion : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Memory Shard : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Movement : Left Stick

: Left Stick Interact : Left Stick (Up/Down)

: Left Stick (Up/Down) Move Camera : Right Stick

: Right Stick Clairvoyance : Right Stick (Hold)

: Right Stick (Hold) Map : View Button

: View Button Pause : Share Button

: Share Button Jump : A

: A Dimensional Claw : B

: B Melee Attacks : X

: X Bow : Y

: Y Chakram : Y (Hold)

: Y (Hold) Shadow of the Simurgh : LB

: LB Fabric of Time : RB

: RB Parry : LT

: LT Athra Abilities : LT (Hold) + X/Y

: LT (Hold) + X/Y Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh: RT

Audio and subtitle settings

Audio and subtitle choices can be easily changed in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. (Image via Ubisoft)

Most players won't have major issues with the audio settings since they work pretty well right out of the box. However, in case you want to change the subtitles or voice language and have difficulties doing so, head over to Pause Menu → System. From there, follow any of these steps depending on what you'd like to change:

To change text or subtitles : Display tab → Text Language → Select the preferred text language

: Display tab → Text Language → Select the preferred text language To change voice language: Sound tab → Audio Language → Select the preferred audio language

Difficulty settings

The new Prince of Persia game comes with customizable difficulty settings options. You can choose one of Rookie, Warrior, Hero, or Immortal presets, depending on how you would want to play the game. If you want to only tweak certain aspects of the gameplay, Ubisoft also gives you the option to design a fully customized difficulty preset.

We believe sticking to the Warrior or Hero presets is the best, depending on your skill levels. Both of them are pretty balanced and will let you enjoy the story while also feeling a bit challenged during combat.

Display setting

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has only graphics preset on the Xbox, as mentioned before. The Xbox Series X can play the game at 4K 120 FPS, while the cheaper Series S can do a maximum of 1440p 60 FPS. On the older Xbox One and One S consoles, the game runs at 1080p 60 FPS. The One X can do 4K 60 FPS in it. These are the highest target resolutions and framerates for the consoles.

Overall, those on the consoles can easily set up Prince of Persia's The Lost Crown and get started in the title with little to no hiccups. Our cheat sheet will help further simplify the process for Xbox owners.