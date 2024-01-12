Best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown settings for PS5

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown combines action and adventure while featuring a platformer gameplay style with a structure reminiscent of Metroidvania titles. In this game, you will find a diverse range of combat techniques and level designs. Thus, understanding the intricacies of controlling your character and their arsenal is crucial for optimal performance. Equally important is ensuring that you have the ideal settings.

This guide provides detailed instructions on optimizing your settings for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on the PS5.

Best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown launch settings, controller settings, and more for PS5

Launch settings

It is worth noting that there is a login issue when you try to play Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on the PS5. Upon launching the game for the first time, you will be prompted to log in to Ubisoft Connect to play.

However, if you happen to disconnect your internet connection, you will be able to access the game without a Ubisoft account. If it detects a connection, you will be required to log in again.

Therefore, it is highly advised to always launch Prince of Persia The Lost Crown with an internet connection enabled.

PS5 controller settings

Potion: Up (D-Pad)

Memory Shard: Down (D-Pad)

Movement: Left Stick

Interact: Left Stick (Up/Down)

Move Camera: R3

Clairvoyance: R3 (Hold)

Map: Left on the touchpad

Pause Menu: Right on the touchpad

Jump: Cross

Dimensional Claw: Circle

Melee Attacks: Square

Bow: Triangle

Chakram: Triangle (Hold)

Shadow of the Simurgh: L1

Fabric of Time: R1

Parry: L2

Athra Abilities: L2 (Hold) + Triangle/Square

Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh: R2

Audio and subtitle settings

When launching Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on the PS5 for the first time, you will be asked for your preferred audio and text language. However, if you want to change it later, open the Pause Menu and go to the System tab. Then, you can do either of the following:

To change text or subtitles: Display tab → Text Language → Select the preferred text language

To change voice language: Sound tab → Audio Language → Select the preferred audio language

Difficulty settings

Ubisoft's The Lost Crown presents an intriguing approach to difficulty, allowing you the freedom to shape your own gaming experience. Put simply, this Metroidvania game offers a range of options to determine the level of challenge you desire.

Importantly, you can choose from five distinct difficulty modes in The Lost Crown: Rookie, Warrior, Hero, Immortal, and Custom. Despite having four base-level difficulties, if you want to customize the difficulty levels, you need to select Custom. Following that, the game will allow you to tweak each value independently.

Display setting

It is worth mentioning that the PS5 can run Prince of Persia The Lost Crown at a maximum of 120 frames per second (if used with a 120Hz television or monitor) with a resolution of 4K. In addition, multiple customizable visual options can be adjusted within the game settings.

If you have different reading preferences, you can select a total of three high-contrast modes and an alternative font. In-game, you can toggle highlighted interactive items on or off and adjust the HUD size.

