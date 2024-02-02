5 best PS4 controllers in 2024

Even though the PlayStation 5 has become mainstream in the last couple of years, many want to know about the best PS4 controllers, as it's one of the cheapest consoles with up to 4K resolution gameplay. Many new games are still launching for this console, and with an already huge library, using a competent controller for all these different types of games can be pretty beneficial.

What's more interesting is that these best PS4 controllers will still work with a PC and PS5, even though you may not enjoy haptic triggers like the best PS5 controllers. So, here are the five best PS4 controllers to buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

What are the best PS4 controllers to buy in 2024?

1) Horipad FPS Plus

The first PS4 controller on our list is the Horipad FPS Plus (Image via Amazon)

The first controller on our list of the best PS4 controllers is the Horipad FPS Plus, a budget PS4 controller that looks identical to any Xbox controller. This controller is most suited for FPS games and only has a wired input for low latency. Its trigger mechanics and sensitivity are also similar to most other PS4 controllers.

Unfortunately, it lacks wireless connectivity support and adaptive triggers like the DualSense. However, its vibration motor and in-hand feel are on point, and the console is easy to hold.

Pros

It is usually available under $40.

Will be quite useful for Xbox controller users.

PlayStation licenses it.

Cons

It has no wireless or Bluetooth connectivity.

Available only in red color.

Buying link

2) Sony DualShock 4

The second controller on our list is the Sony DualShock 4 (Image via Amazon)

The next best gadget on our list of the best PS4 controllers is the Sony DualShock 4, which is probably the most used PS4 controller. It also has wireless connectivity and an ergonomic grip, which many budget controllers lack. Hence, the DualShock 4 is one of Sony's best controllers, even in 2024.

Further, its excellent touchpad and inbuilt speakers are its biggest selling points. Although it's almost a decade old, it's one of the most reliable PS4 controllers and comes at a budget economic price of $60.

Pros

It has an ergonomic grip

It supports wireless connectivity.

The controller has high-sensitivity motion sensors.

Cons

It comes with an old micro-USB port.

Buying link

3) Nacon Asymmetric wireless controller

The third controller on our list is the Nacon Asymmetric wireless controller (Image via Amazon)

Next is the Nacon Asymmetric wireless controller, which comes with built-in thumb grips and has a robust design. Its asymmetrical layout is also a boon for most Xbox gamers as this offset design is more recommended for long playing hours.

Furthermore, it's priced similarly to a Sony DualShock 4 and is an excellent alternative. The light bar and speakers would be a big miss for many, but its larger touchpad and more tactile buttons mean that it's a great second controller for many, especially for those who love playing sports titles.

Pros

It has a more grippy design.

Offers wireless connectivity.

The controllers promise up to eight hours of battery life.

Cons

Many users have reported delay issues while using it wirelessly.

Buying link

4) Victrix Pro BFG wireless controller

The Victrix Pro BFG is another one of the best PS4 controllers on this list, thanks to its unique modular design and multi-connectivity support. You can tweak almost the whole layout of this controller and place the D-pad or the buttons according to your wish.

This controller also comes with a long purple braided cable, which ensures that the durability is intact. It is also surprisingly lightweight, and you can even use it with your PC or the PlayStation 5. But, the controller is usually priced upward of $170, which may be steep for many.

Pros

It comes with an all-modular design.

It's fairly lightweight because of the plastic build.

Comes with braided USB Type-C cable

Cons

Has a premium price tag.

It's all plastic build that everyone won't like.

Buying link

5) Razer Raiju Tournament wireless controller

The last controller on our list of the best PS4 controllers is the Razer Raiju controller Tournament edition. It's especially useful for people with large hands and can be customized with many functions from the Razer app. It also has an extremely tactile and grippy build.

Although it's currently priced at $200, with its premium design and advanced touchpad controls, we feel it's worth its price tag. Most esports players or RPG lovers will be home with this controller, which can even be used with a PS5 or Windows PC.

Pros

It comes with a premium design.

The touchpad is one of the best in the industry.

The app compatibility is excellent.

Cons

One of the most expensive PS4 controllers.

Buying link

So, this concludes our list of the best PS4 controllers to buy in early 2024. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.