5 best PS5 alternatives in 2024

For those looking for PS5 alternatives, it can be quite difficult to choose one from the various options available. While a couple of systems that are like the PlayStation 5 are true next-gen consoles, something like the PlayStation Classic — which is a re-released version of the original PS1 — can be also worth considering.

This article will offer the best PS5 alternatives you can buy in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best PS5 alternatives to buy in 2024

1) Xbox Series X/S

The Xbox Series X/S would be one of the closest options to the PS5 (Image via Xbox)

Price: $449.99 (Series X), $299.00 (Series S)

Xbox and PlayStation consoles in the same generation always get compared. The Xbox Series X and S offer a similar game library to a PlayStation 5. In this regard, either would make a good PS5 alternative. If you're a hardcore gamer and don't mind the bulky size, go for the Xbox Series X. However, if you want a smaller console with decent performance, go for the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X is one of their most powerful systems yet, featuring 4K/60fps resolution and up to 1TB storage. It supports digital downloads as well as physical discs. The Series X is a cheaper variant, which maxes out at 1440p and has only digital disc input, so all your games are saved in the cloud.

Pros

The Series X and S have admirable hardware that ensures stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. This is especially true for the former console since it's more powerful.

The Xbox Game Pass offers a vast library of games for a monthly subscription fee.

The Series X / S user-friendly interface and controller.

S user-friendly interface and controller. The Series X features backward compatibility with previous Xbox generations; this function is limited on the Series S.

Cons

The devices rely on a stable internet connection for online features and updates.

They have limited upgradeability compared to a PC.

2) PC (desktop)

PCs are a great PS5 alternative (Image via Unsplash/@cia69)

Price: $500-$1000 (or more, depending on the hardware)

A desktop PC would be another great PS5 alternative because of the number of games you can play on it and the level of customizability you get with a computer. While it is a whole other ecosystem, the customization options ensure you can tailor everything to your needs. For instance, you can choose what display, RAM, GPU, CPU, etc., to use with it.

Going for gaming PCs would be a no-brainer for those wanting full freedom in terms of customizability. You have an insane number of games to choose from as well and can upgrade your PC anytime you feel it's lacking. However, it can be quite expensive to build or buy a high-end rig.

Furthermore, making sure all the parts you get for your PC are compatible with each other can be difficult for those who are not well-versed in computer technicalities.

Pros

It provides unmatched power and graphical fidelity when you have the right hardware.

It is highly customizable, with a wide range of hardware options to choose from.

It has a large selection of games across various genres and platforms.

Cons

It is generally a more expensive option, especially if you're looking for high-end performance.

It requires technical know-how to build and maintain.

What games it can and can't run will depend on the hardware.

3) Nvidia Shield TV Pro

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a great PS5 alternative (Image via Amazon/Nvidia)

Price: $199

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a streaming device that allows you to play games using cloud technology or stream them from your PC. It is compact and affordable compared to more spec-heavy consoles. Being relatively small, it is the perfect option for casual gamers or those with limited space. You can stream content in 4K HDR, and upscale HD video to 4K using AI on this device.

What makes it a great PS5 alternative is its ability to stream high-quality games while also being budget-friendly. The Shield TV Pro is capable of GeForce RTX 4080-level streaming from the cloud. You can also play games at super high framerates with low-latency gameplay, thanks to Nvidia Reflex. Additionally, as an Android TV box, it can stream movies.

Unlike other Android TV boxes, the Shield still receives regular updates. GeForce NOW Cloud lets you stream games in 4K 120fps or 240fps on some of the fastest gamer servers. You can play titles from GeForce NOW Cloud or download them from the Play Store. Games can be played with compatible controllers or with a keyboard and mouse.

Pros

It is relatively affordable.

It provides access to cloud gaming services and lets you stream PC games.

It features a simple compact setup and user interface.

Cons

It is heavily reliant on a strong and stable internet connection for smooth streaming.

It has limited processing power compared to consoles and high-end PCs.

It is not ideal for all game genres since you may experience lag in certain titles.

4) Sony PlayStation Classic (the mid-gen refresh)

Sony PlayStation Classic is a great throwback to retro gaming (Image via Amazon)

Price: $100 (approx.)

The next PS5 alternative on the list is the Sony PlayStation Classic, which is commonly mistaken for the original PlayStation (1994). This is a re-released version of the original PS device and was released in 2018. It is a great iteration of the original PlayStation console and features a much smaller build with similar features internally.

While it certainly does not compete with the PS5, it still is a viable alternative for those who want to get into retro gaming without breaking the bank. The console also has been upgraded to the latest video hardware and is compatible with HDMI and micro USB. Moreover, it offers improvements in graphics compared to 1994's PlayStation, thanks to its redesigned GPU.

It is also pre-loaded with 20 classic video games like Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, Metal Gear Solid, Tekken 3, etc.

The controllers are decent as well. They are lighter compared to the PlayStation and connect via micro-USB. In terms of performance, the Classic is almost similar to the 1994 PS and offers the same games. This is a great option for those who want to play classic games but can't on the PS5 because it has limited backward compatibility.

Pros

It is one of the most affordable options on the list.

It allows you to play a variety of classic PlayStation games.

It features the simplicity of plug-and-play, along with features like HDMI and micro-USB.

Cons

It is limited to PlayStation 1 games with no access to newer titles

The graphics and gameplay may feel dated compared to modern games

The controller design may not be as comfortable for extended play sessions

5) Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is one of the best handhelds of today (Image via Steam)

Price: $399.00 (256GB LCD), $549.00 (512GB OLED), $649.00 (1TB OLED)

The last option on our list of PS5 alternatives would be the Steam Deck. This is one of the best handheld consoles on the market right now. It features a seven-inch display, which comes in two variants — LCD and OLED. It has a huge library of games, even surpassing the Nintendo Switch in this regard.

The device allows you to play pretty much every PC game available. Moreover, you can download or stream from platforms like Steam, Epic Games, etc.

What makes the Deck a viable PS5 alternative is its ability to play titles in your existing Steam library on the go. It is perfect for PC gamers who want a portable option to enjoy their computer games.

The Deck features PC-like specifications compressed into a handheld setup, making it a worthy PS5 alternative. It's worth noting that its OLED model is more expensive than its regular variant and almost priced similarly to the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Pros

It is powerful enough to run a wide variety of PC games.

It is a portable design for on-the-go gaming.

You can access games from the vast Steam library.

With the PS5 and PC having games in common, you can play these titles on the go.

Cons

It is slightly bulkier and heavier than a traditional handheld gaming console.

Its battery life can limit play time depending on the game.

Not all Steam games are optimized for handheld gameplay.

This ends our list of the best PS5 alternatives. The Xbox Series X is the best alternative to a PlayStation 5 in terms of performance. However, if you are into retro gaming or handheld consoles, the above options are great and worth trying.

