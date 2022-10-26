Best PS5 dual sense controller settings for Modern Warfare 2

Since its launch, Modern Warfare 2 has revealed the game's DualSense integration, which may be one of the greatest in a PS5 game thus far. It has also shown off a few fascinating new maps, game types, and the new Gunsmith 2.0 system.

You can adjust several parameters for people using a controller, from stick sensitivity to dead zones, to ensure your input on the screen matches your controller. Although the game hasn't even launched, some community members are already looking for the finest Modern Warfare 2 controller settings.

Best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2

The ideal Modern Warfare 2 controller settings ultimately depends on the player. Thanks to Vanguard, we already have a reliable baseline that we may utilize as a starting point.

ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant

ADS sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

Stick layout preset: Default

Controller orientation: Uo

ADS stick swap: Off

L2 Button Deadzone: 0

R2 Button Deadzone: 0

Left stick min. Input Deadzone: 0

Right stick min. Input Deadzone: 0

Left stick max input deadzone: 100

Right stick max input deadzone: 100

Best Modern Warfare 2 aim assist settings

Once the optimal controller settings are set up and ready to go, sorting aim assist settings comes next. Aim assist is essential for controller users due to the limitations of using a gamepad instead of a mouse or keyboard to input motion.

Default: A target nearby will cause aiming to slow down.

Precision: When a player is nearby, there is a stronger aim precesion. it is recommended for more fine tuned players.

Focusing: Strong slowdown that activates when missing a target. Ideal for Call of Duty newcomers.

Legacy (Black Ops): Alternate aim slowdown near the target. If you've played more Black Ops Cold War than Vanguard and Modern Warfare, this will feel very familiar.

We recommend using Default or Legacy. A small amount of slowdown is enough to land shots onto the opposition during a match.

How to find the best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings.

I advise joining a private match in Modern Warfare 2. Giving yourself a chance to adjust your controller settings without damaging your stats. To get a feel for the controls, choose a tiny map, the Free For All mode, which has no score or time constraints and only a few bots. Finish the game and join the action when you're ready to face off against other players!

Final Thoughts

Most fans will first notice the DualSense adaptable triggers and how they work with each of the Modern Warfare 2 weapons. There is minimal resistance to aim down sight on the left trigger, and a significant amount of resistance on the right trigger, which is dependent on the player's chosen weapon.

For instance, if the player is pulling the trigger on a handgun, the right trigger will have little resistance, simulating the trigger's actual weight in the game. Pulling the trigger on a larger assault rifle is more difficult due to the resistance being significantly higher. Because every weapon class and even every weapon within a class has a different trigger resistance, each gun seems even more personalized.

