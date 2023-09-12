10 best PS5 faceplates you need

PS5 faceplates allow gamers to revamp the aesthetics of their console. Sony doesn't void its warranty if you swap cover plates, which further adds to the popularity of customizing the gaming machine to best match your preferences and setup. Multiple companies have entered the custom PS5 cover plate market, launching all sorts of quirky designs to give your gaming machine a new look.

Amazon is flooded with such offerings. Upon a close look, you'll be shocked to know that most faceplates are mild variations of each other. This can make hunting for the most unique cover plate daunting.

In this article, we will list some of the best-looking PS5 faceplates that we believe look out of the box and are a good run for the money.

Most of these cover plates will set you back by around $30-50, thereby allowing you to pick up multiple at once for varied looks.

Note: This article is subjective, and the list reflects the writer's opinions.

PS5 faceplates completely change how your console looks

1) Foamy Lizard PS5 Vented StealthPlate ($44.99)

The Foamy Lizard PS5 cover plate looks pretty cool (Image via Amazon)

If elegance is your cup of tea, the Foamy Lizard PS5 cover plate is the best option out there. It features an all-black ABS plastic plate with etches throughout that add to the overall aesthetics. Moreover, the faceplates are precision-cut to match the contours of the underlying console.

Brand Foamy Lizard Color Black viper Material ABS plastic with a matte finish; precision cut for PS5; ventilated Weight 2.03 lbs Dimensions 16.14 x 10.51 x 2.8 inches

The Foamy Lizard PS5 faceplates also have ventilation around the fan. This will keep the console cool while gaming for long hours. Overall, these faceplates are a massive upgrade over the stock plates that offer a duotone design language. However, these are for the disc edition only.

2) PEYANZ P S5 console cover for Digital edition ($33.99)

The PEYANZ P S5 faceplates look minimalist (Image via Amazon)

Moving over to faceplates that work with the PS5 Digital edition, the PEYANZ P S5 console covers can be an option worth considering. These faceplates are available in cosmic red and black for the all-digital console. The sky blue and white versions are exclusive to the PS5 disc version and cost a couple of bucks more on Amazon.

Brand Peyanz P S5 console cover Color Cosmic red, black, Material ABS plastic with a matte finish; precision cut for PS5; ventilated Weight 2.25 lbs Dimensions 17.2 x 11.34 x 2.4 inches

These PS5 faceplates are a solid deal for $33.99, given they also bundle a couple of DualSense controller covers. These accessories are color-matched with the colorway of the cover plates for a uniform look.

3) DOBEWINGDELOU PS5 Side Plate for Disc edition ($49.99)

The camo green on the DOBEWINGDELOU faceplate (Image via Amazon)

Camo designs are quite popular among FPS lovers. If you want to clad your PlayStation 5 with a similar pattern, the DOBEWINGDELOU faceplates are an option worth considering. Do note, however, that these cover plates are unique to the Disc edition only, which can limit options in case you are using the $400 all-digital version.

Brand DOBEWINGDELOU Color Camo green Material ABS plastic with camo green design; shockproof and scratch-proof; ventilated Weight 2.07 lbs Dimensions 16.93 x 10.63 x 2.17 inches

These PS5 faceplates are built using ABS plastic material. This means it's scratch-resistant, shockproof, and durable. The console covers also feature ventilation near the fan covers to allow sufficient cooling.

4) SIKEMAY PS5 Face Plates for PS5 Disc edition ($35.99)

The SIKEMAY faceplates bring a tinge of color to the console (Image via Amazon)

SIKEMAY is among the leading makers of PS5 faceplates. They have multiple options listed on Amazon. With superb pricing and attention-grabbing designs, they are an option worth considering. Their regular lineup brings many colors to add extra bling to your PS5 gaming setup. The Cosmic Red colorway is particularly noteworthy among them.

Brand SIKEMAY Color Cosmic Red, Black, Pink, Purple, White Material ABS plastic; shockproof; ventilated; scratch-resistant Weight 2.07 lbs Dimensions 15.35 x 10.24 x 1.18 inches

These faceplates are made of ABS plastic and, thus, are shockproof and scratch-resistant. The console cover plates are ventilated as well, thereby ensuring sufficient intake capacity for sufficient cooling. At $35.99 for the disc edition, they are quite value for money.

5) SIKEMAY PS5 cover plates Silver edition ($42.99)

The silver edition SIKEMAY PS5 faceplates look cool (Image via Amazon)

Coming to our second recommendation of SIKEMAY products, their silver edition PS5 faceplates are an option not worth ignoring, They feature a chrome-plated finish that reflects light. This makes the PS5 console stand out when mounted vertically in your setup.

Brand SIKEMAY Color Silver, Black, Gold, Green, Grey, Purple Material ABS plastic; shockproof; ventilated; scratch-resistant Weight 2.03 lbs Dimensions 15.94 x 10.63 x 2.52 inches

These faceplates are also made of ABS plastic material, which ensures durability and longevity. Besides the silver colorway, you can also choose between black, gold, green, grey, and purple versions, all of which are designed in a way to reflect light. These PS5 faceplates are a bit costly, however, and will set you back by $42.99.

6) InnoAura PS5 Faceplates for Disc and Digital editions ($39.99)

The InnoAura PS5 faceplates are built for top-notch cooling (Image via Amazon)

If you want top-notch cooling for your PS5 console, the InnoAura faceplates are the best option. The company has launched variants for both the Disc and Digital versions, thereby allowing you to choose as per requirements. With sufficient ventilation near the intake fan, these faceplates allow your console to breathe as per its heart's wish.

Brand InnoAura Color Black, Cosmic Red, Golden, White, Purple, Silver Material ABS plastic; shockproof; ventilated Weight 2.09 lbs Dimensions 15.67 x 11.85 x 2.2 inches

These faceplates are also made of ABS plastic, like in previous listings. They are priced competitively at $39.99, making them slightly more affordable than other offerings.

7) Benzacap PS5 faceplate for digital and disc editions ($29.59)

The Benzacap faceplates look cool while being easy on the pocket (Image via Amazon)

Benzacap has launched some super-affordable custom backplates for the PS5 console. Their base version is available in three colorways, namely matte black, cosmic red, and black/silver. With duotone designs, these faceplates make your console stand out in a setup.

Brand Benzacap Color Matte Black, Cosmic Red, Black/Silver Material ABS plastic; scratch-proof; fingerprint resistant Weight 2.07 lbs Dimensions 16.34 x 10.83 x 3.03 inches

Despite also being made of ABS plastic material, do note that they don't feature the best build quality among the other options on this list. The affordable $29 price tag means that there are some compromises.

8) DOBEWINGDELOU RGB PS5 faceplates ($59.99)

The DOBEWINGDELOU RGB faceplates add more flare to the PS5 (Image via Amazon)

If you are an RGB fan, this listing is for you. DOBEWINGDELOU has launched multiple PS5 faceplates with RGB LEDs to add extra flare to your setup. These LEDs pack a bunch of lighting modes that can be customized and controlled via an Android app. This makes it super convenient and a worthwhile upgrade over the baseplates the PS5 ships with.

Brand DOBEWINGDELOU Color Black, Camo Green, Blue, Pink, Cosmic Red, White, Purple Material ABS plastic; scratch-proof; scratch-resistant Weight 2.29 lbs Dimensions 16.93 x 10.63 x 2.17 inches

These faceplates are also made of ABS plastic material. However, the extra LEDS add to the cost as these DOBEWINGDELOU variants will set you back by $59.99.

9) Head Case Designs Rick and Morty vinyl faceplate ($34.95)

The Ricky and Morty faceplates bundle a unique design (Image via Amazon)

Moving on to more quirky designs, the Rick and Morty PS5 faceplates are an option worth considering if you are a big fan of the TV show. Do note these faceplates come with vinyl wraps on top of them, meaning you can pull them out anytime to swap to a different design.

Brand Head Case Designs Color The Space Cruiser, Don't Touch My Stuff, Pickle Rick, Portal Boyz Material ABS plastic; scratch-proof; scratch-resistant Weight - Dimensions 7.5 x 4.72 x 0.79 inches

Head Case Designs, the maker of these faceplates, has released many designs named in the table above. All of these versions cost $35. You can buy a bunch of these to switch the looks of your console on the fly.

10) eXtremeRate eXcover The Great Wave PS5 Disc edition faceplate ($69.99)

The eXtremeRate PS5 faceplates have stunning designs (Image via Amazon)

The eXtremeRate eXcover faceplates sure are named weird. But they are one of the best-looking faceplates you can buy today. They feature a minimalist design based on a white canvas that makes the console stand out. Moreover, these faceplates bundle vinyl wraps to cover up the glossy black plastic that runs through the middle of the console.

Brand eXtremeRate Color The Great Wave, Clown HAHAHA, Graphite Carbon Fiber, Wood Grain Material ABS plastic; scratch-proof; scratch-resistant Weight 1.76 lbs Dimensions 15.35 x 9.84 x 1.97 inches

That said, these are among the more premium options in the market. Priced at $70, they will drill a hole in your pocket.