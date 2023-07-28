Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti continue to be powerful graphics cards for playing the latest games at their highest settings at 1440p and even 4K. These products are built for running new titles like Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, now available on PC. However, do note that this title isn't optimized on the PC. Gamers will have to lower the settings slightly to get a decent experience in this platformer action-adventure title.

This article will list the best graphics options for the 70-class 1440p cards from 2022 to ensure a satisfactory experience in the title.

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is quite capable of running Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart at 1440p with a mix of medium to high settings applied. It is advised gamers rely on a bit of Nvidia DLSS to hit close to 60 FPS in this title. However, doing so isn't completely necessary for a decent experience.

Our recommendations for the best experience on the RTX 3070 are listed below:

Display

Monitor: Default

Default Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: On

On Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Calibration

Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR max luminance: 1400

1400 HDR paper white: 200

200 Contrast: 10

Upscaling

DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Upscale method: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale quality: Quality

Quality Upscale sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic resolution scaling: 30

30 Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilienar

Trilienar Shadow quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced shadows: Off

Off Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Reflection Resolution: Off

Off Object range: N/A

N/A Level of Detail: High

High Traffic density: High

High Hair quality: High

High Hair quality: High

High Weather particle quality: High

High Phantom dash effect: On

On Depth of field: High

High Field of view: 70

70 Motion blur strength: According to your preference

According to your preference Bloom: On

Best Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is a bit faster than its older non-Ti variant. Thus, gamers can push the title's settings even higher on this graphics card without losing a ton of performance. DLSS, again, is optional while playing the game on the 3070 Ti. Gamers can enjoy a decent experience without relying on any form of upscaling on this card as well.

The settings for the 3070 Ti are nearly identical to the 3070, with the main difference being:
- Reflection Resolution: High (instead of Off)

The best settings for the 3070 Ti in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart are as follows:

Overall, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart run pretty well on PC. It's far better than the worst fans have seen so far this year. Gamers with high-end GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti won't face any major performance-related issues when running this game.