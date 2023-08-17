Best Red Dead Redemption settings for PS4 and PS5

The original Red Dead Redemption is now headed to both the PS4 and the PS5 via backward compatibility. The game has been exclusive to the seventh-generation PS3 and Xbox 360 so far. These consoles have already fallen out of fashion, and with most gamers upgrading to newer generations, it seems sensible to make the iconic title accessible to them.

The Nintendo Switch is also getting access to the game as part of this new port. This isn't a remaster of any sort. However, players will be able to enjoy RDR at up to 4K, an upgrade from the 720p resolutions the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 were capable of.

Red Dead Redemption also bundles a few extra graphics settings that can be tweaked to fine-tune the player experience. This article will list the best combinations of those settings for the PS4 and the PS5.

Best Red Dead Redemption settings for PS4

The PlayStation 4 isn't the most powerful console on the market. However, it is good enough for playing some classics like the RDR port. The game was initially launched in 2010, which means players on the last-gen PS won't have any issues playing the title at 1080p.

The best settings for the title are listed below:

Config

Targeting mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Invert camera Y: Normal

Normal Invert camera X: Normal

Normal Horse control: Camera relative

Camera relative Vibration: On

On Sensitivity: As per your preference

As per your preference Auto-center: On

On Flip R1 with R2 and L1 with L2: Normal

Normal South paw: Off

Off Golden guns: Off

Off Autosave: On

Display

Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast: As per your preference

As per your preference Saturation: As per your preference

As per your preference Anti-aliasing: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 Motion blur: On

On Kill effect: On

On Subtitles: As per your preference

As per your preference Subtitle scale: 0

0 Objective scale: 0

0 Help text scale: As per your preference

As per your preference Show map: On

On Show waypoint: On

Best Red Dead Redemption settings for PS5

As mentioned, Red Dead Redemption isn't officially launching on the PlayStation 5. Instead, it will be playable on the new console via backward compatibility. Thus, we recommend the same settings as on the PS4 for this console.

The upgraded PS5 can play the Red Dead port at up to 4K 30 FPS. With this resolution buff, the game continues to look fantastic even over a decade since its launch.

The best settings combination is as follows:

The launch of Red Dead Redemption on the current-gen gaming consoles is a welcome move. It brings the fantastic game to a wider audience while enhancing the original experience with higher resolutions and more fidelity.