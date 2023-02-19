Best Returnal PC graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid video cards for playing the latest AAA titles on the market. They were introduced for 1440p gaming, but their computing prowess in 4K is quite decent as well.

It is no wonder that these GPUs triumph even when it comes to the latest titles in the market like Hogwarts Legacy and Returnal PC. With some tweaks to the graphics settings, they can easily run such games without any issues.

Like any other AAA title, Returnal PC comes with a bunch of graphics settings, but fine-tuning them for optimal performance can be a bit intimidating. In this guide, we will list the ideal settings for the 3070 and the 3070 Ti.

RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti run Returnal on PC quite satisfactorily

The RTX 3070 is faster than the RTX 2080 Super from the Turing lineup. Thus, it is no surprise that the card can run most games at a high resolution like QHD and UHD. The 3070 Ti is about 5-10% faster than the 70-class GPU from the last-gen.

The cards even support dedicated hardware for temporal upscaling. Thus, gamers can enjoy a high refresh rate experience without compromising much on visual quality.

Best graphics settings for Returnal on PC for RTX 3070

The best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 when playing Returnal PC are listed below:

Video

Display monitor: Main monitor

Main monitor Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HUD safezone: As per preference

As per preference UI contrast: As per preference

As per preference Simplified UI: Off

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

General

V-Sync: Off

Off Max. frames per second: ∞ FPS

∞ FPS Screen optimizations: Off

Off Field of view: 15°

Lighting

Lighting quality: Epic

Epic Shadow quality: Epic

Epic Ambient occlusion: Epic

Epic Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Screen-space reflection: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Environment

Model quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: Epic

Epic Volumetric fog: Epic

Epic Particle quality: Epic

Post-processing

Anti-aliasing quality: Epic

Epic Depth of field: On

On Film grain: 0%

0% Bloom: On

On Emissive intensity: 100%

100% Brightness: 50%

50% SDR black point: 0%

0% Contrast: 50%

50% Enable HDR: As per preference

Best graphics settings for Returnal on PC for 3070 Ti

The best Returnal PC settings for the RTX 3070 Ti are listed below:

Video

Display monitor: Main monitor

Main monitor Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HUD safezone: As per preference

As per preference UI contrast: As per preference

As per preference Simplified UI: Off

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

General

V-Sync: Off

Off Max. frames per second: ∞ FPS

∞ FPS Screen optimizations: Off

Off Field of view: 15°

Lighting

Lighting quality: Epic

Epic Shadow quality: Epic

Epic Ambient occlusion: Epic

Epic Ray-traced shadows: Off

Off Screen-space reflection: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Environment

Model quality: Epic

Epic Texture quality: Epic

Epic Volumetric fog: Epic

Epic Particle quality: Epic

Post-processing

Anti-aliasing quality: Epic

Epic Depth of field: On

On Film grain: 0%

0% Bloom: On

On Emissive intensity: 100%

100% Brightness: 50%

50% SDR black point: 0%

0% Contrast: 50%

50% Enable HDR: As per preference

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are great video cards for playing the latest titles even in 2023. Gamers will have a great experience as both of them can handle Returnal on PC without major hiccups.

