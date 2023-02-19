Best Returnal PC graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid video cards for playing the latest AAA titles on the market. They were introduced for 1440p gaming, but their computing prowess in 4K is quite decent as well.
It is no wonder that these GPUs triumph even when it comes to the latest titles in the market like Hogwarts Legacy and Returnal PC. With some tweaks to the graphics settings, they can easily run such games without any issues.
Like any other AAA title, Returnal PC comes with a bunch of graphics settings, but fine-tuning them for optimal performance can be a bit intimidating. In this guide, we will list the ideal settings for the 3070 and the 3070 Ti.
RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti run Returnal on PC quite satisfactorily
The RTX 3070 is faster than the RTX 2080 Super from the Turing lineup. Thus, it is no surprise that the card can run most games at a high resolution like QHD and UHD. The 3070 Ti is about 5-10% faster than the 70-class GPU from the last-gen.
The cards even support dedicated hardware for temporal upscaling. Thus, gamers can enjoy a high refresh rate experience without compromising much on visual quality.
Best graphics settings for Returnal on PC for RTX 3070
The best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 when playing Returnal PC are listed below:
Video
- Display monitor: Main monitor
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HUD safezone: As per preference
- UI contrast: As per preference
- Simplified UI: Off
Graphics
- Quality preset: Custom
General
- V-Sync: Off
- Max. frames per second: ∞ FPS
- Screen optimizations: Off
- Field of view: 15°
Lighting
- Lighting quality: Epic
- Shadow quality: Epic
- Ambient occlusion: Epic
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Screen-space reflection: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
Environment
- Model quality: Epic
- Texture quality: Epic
- Volumetric fog: Epic
- Particle quality: Epic
Post-processing
- Anti-aliasing quality: Epic
- Depth of field: On
- Film grain: 0%
- Bloom: On
- Emissive intensity: 100%
- Brightness: 50%
- SDR black point: 0%
- Contrast: 50%
- Enable HDR: As per preference
Best graphics settings for Returnal on PC for 3070 Ti
The best Returnal PC settings for the RTX 3070 Ti are listed below:
Video
- Display monitor: Main monitor
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HUD safezone: As per preference
- UI contrast: As per preference
- Simplified UI: Off
Graphics
- Quality preset: Custom
General
- V-Sync: Off
- Max. frames per second: ∞ FPS
- Screen optimizations: Off
- Field of view: 15°
Lighting
- Lighting quality: Epic
- Shadow quality: Epic
- Ambient occlusion: Epic
- Ray-traced shadows: Off
- Screen-space reflection: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
Environment
- Model quality: Epic
- Texture quality: Epic
- Volumetric fog: Epic
- Particle quality: Epic
Post-processing
- Anti-aliasing quality: Epic
- Depth of field: On
- Film grain: 0%
- Bloom: On
- Emissive intensity: 100%
- Brightness: 50%
- SDR black point: 0%
- Contrast: 50%
- Enable HDR: As per preference
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are great video cards for playing the latest titles even in 2023. Gamers will have a great experience as both of them can handle Returnal on PC without major hiccups.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.