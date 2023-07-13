Best RTX 4050 laptop deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and we have some exclusive electronics deals, especially on gaming laptops. Currently, the Nvidia RTX 4050 is one of the most popular mobile graphics cards, and the laptops built with it are popular among hardcore gamers on a budget. Its performance surpasses the RTX 2070 mobile GPU, which was previously the most popular GPU in mid-range laptops with its 20 RayTracing cores, 80 Tensor cores, and 2560 shaders.

This post will look at some of the best RTX 4050 laptops you can buy now on Amazon Prime Day Sale. The laptops mentioned here are ideal for gaming and can be used for heavy graphic rendering, editing, or animation.

Top 5 RTX 4050 laptops on Amazon Prime Day Sale: Specs, performance, and more

1) MSI Thin GF63 12VE-066US

Original Price - $999

Offer Price - $859 (-14%)

The MSI Thin GF63 gaming laptop has a big and vibrant 15.6-inch 144Hz display that is ideal for gaming. The 12th Gen Intel core i7 processor, combined with 16GB RAM, is suitable for playing any latest AAA games or e-sports titles. To ensure the fast loading of Windows and other tasks, MSI has preloaded a 512GB SSD with this laptop, with room for further expansion.

Currently priced at $859, it's one of the cheapest RTX 4050 laptops you can buy.

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz CPU Intel i7 12650H Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD

2) Acer Nitro 17 AN17-41-R895

Original Price - $1,199

Offer Price - $999 (-17%)

Next, we have the Acer Nitro 17 gaming laptop, which has a big 17.3-inch IPS display and a peak refresh rate of 165Hz. It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor for optimal gaming performance. The RGB keyboard lighting provides this mobile machine with a great aesthetic as well.

It also has two separate cooling fans that keep the temperature down during peak gaming tasks. All your devices can be plugged into the ports supporting USB4, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C, and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 compatibility. All these features make it a great gaming laptop, especially in the $999 price category.

Display 17.3" 1920 x 1080 @ 165Hz CPU AMD Ryzen 7000 Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TBGB PCIe SSD

3) Asus Vivobook 16X K3605VC-AS96

Original Price - $1,199

Offer Price - $1,062 (-11%)

Asus has chosen to include the RTX 4050 mobile GPU in their 2023 laptops, and the Vivobook 16X is no different. This laptop has a vibrant 16-inch Full HD OLED screen and extensive connectivity options. Weighing just under two kilograms, it's also pretty lightweight and easy to carry. The Intel core i9 13900H processor also ensures that all day-to-day tasks are easily performed without any issues.

All these features make it one of the best mid-range laptops you can buy. You can also expect stellar gaming performance with the RTX 4050 laptop.

Display 16" 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i9 13900H Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TBGB PCIe SSD

4) ASUS ROG Strix G16 ‎G614JU-ES94

Original Price - $1,599

Offer Price - $1,499 (-6%)

The Asus ROG series is known for its gaming prowess, and the ROG Strix G16 certainly delivers. It has a big 16-inch display and is powered by the Intel Core i9-13980HX processor.

You can also multitask swiftly with 16GB of DDR5 memory and fast loading times. Overall, whether you mainly require a laptop for gaming or productivity, the ROG Strix G16 will surely not disappoint and is currently one of the best machines with the RTX 4050.

Display 16" 2560 x 1440 @ 240Hz CPU Intel Core i9-13980HX Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TBGB PCIe SSD

5) ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo UX8402VU-AS96T

Original Price - $2,299

Offer Price - $1,999 (-13%)

Lastly, we have a unique laptop with dual screens and touchscreen functionality that will surely wow you with its looks. Asus has done everything possible to create a decent, useful, and dual-screen system with the Pro Duo 14. This dual screen is ideal for multitasking, and its stylus support also ensures that you can perform artistic or note-taking tasks.

Its main display is a 16:10 14.5 120Hz touchscreen OLED display that is Dolby- Vision certified and color accurate as well. Asus has also packed in the latest Intel Core i9 13900H processor, and along with the RTX 4050, the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo is a dream mobile machine for creators or productivity seekers.

Display 14.5" touch screen 2 880 x 1800 @ 120Hz 12.7" secondary touchscreen display CPU Intel Core i9-13900H Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TBGB PCIe SSD

This concludes our list of the best RTX 4050 laptops currently available on sale on Amazon Prime Day. All the laptops mentioned in the list are great for gaming, and with the RTX 4050, you can even enjoy ray tracing in all modern gaming titles.

