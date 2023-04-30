5 best gaming laptops under $1200 with Nvidia RTX 4050

The Nvidia RTX 4050 mobile is a great mid-range laptop graphics card. This GPU falls under the latest RTX 40 series and is powered by the Ada Lovelace AD107 chip. It is packed with 20 RayTracing cores, 80 Tensor cores, and 2560 shaders, making it even better than the RTX 2070 mobile GPU.

The RTX 4050 comes in a single 96-bit 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM variant. Its TGP can vary from 35W to 115W, depending on which its boost clock varies from 1605 MHz to 2370 MHz. This graphics card is built on an efficient 4nm TSMC chip for lesser power consumption. Without further ado, let us discover a few of the best gaming laptops under $1200 with NVIDIA RTX 4050.

Top 5 gaming laptops under $1200 with Nvidia RTX 4050: Specs, performance, and more

1) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-56CH

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-56CH (Image via NewEgg)

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz CPU i5 12500H Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD

The Acer Nitro 5 shows off its newly overhauled body, which is much slimmer and minimalistic than the previous generation. It is powered by the 12th gen Intel Core i5 12500H processor. It has 16 gigs of the latest DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The sound system supports DTS: X Ultra Audio.

It also features Acer TrueHarmony Technology and Acer Purified Voice Technology with AI Noise Reduction. The 720p blue lens webcam comes with Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for better performance in low-light conditions.

Priced at $949.

2) MSI Bravo 15 C7VE-010US

MSI Bravo 15 C7VE-010US (Image via NewEgg)

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz CPU Ryzen 5 7535HS Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD

The MSI Bravo 15 is a good mid-range gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 4050. It has a 15.6" FHD 144Hz fast refresh rate screen. It sports a Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU with 8GB DDR5 RAM. The 512GB PCIe SSD performs fairly to store large games.

MSI's proprietary Cooler Boost 5 technology keeps the machine cool, even under heavy pressure. It is powered by a 3-cell, 53.5Whr lithium-polymer battery which can be recharged via its 200 watts power brick.

Priced at $999.

3) Gigabyte G5 MF F2US313SH

Gigabyte G5 MF F2US313SH (Image via NewEgg)

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz CPU i5 12450H Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD

Gigabyte G5 MF is one of the few slim, lightweight gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4050. It also comes with a 15.6" full HD display clocked at 144Hz. The i5 12450H processor can easily handle any modern title. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD.

The WINDFORCE cooling technology of this laptop consists of 2 x 59-blade fans, 4 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents for optimal cooling. With DTS: X Ultra technology, the device's sound system creates an authentic 3D surround effect.

Priced at $999.

4) ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU-DS74

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU-DS74 (Image via NewEgg)

Display 15.6" 1920 x 1080 @ 144Hz CPU Ryzen 7 7735HS Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD

This year, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 has also received a complete design overhaul. Its body went from being buffed up and bulky to sleek and minimalistic, but it still continues to bear the MIL-STD-810H compliance standard, which is a renowned hallmark of the TUF series laptops.

It is powered by the latest generation 7th gen AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. In terms of memory and storage, it features 16GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4 x 4 SSD.

Priced at $1,180.

5) ASUS ROG Strix G16 G614JU-NS54

ASUS ROG Strix G16 G614JU-NS54 (Image via NewEgg)

Display 16" 1920 x 1080 @ 165Hz CPU i5 13450HX Graphics card RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is the best gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 4050 under $1200. It is the only laptop on the list that comes with the latest 13th gen Intel Core i5 13450HX processor. The killer combo of 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD helps all modern games run smoothly.

It has a superfast 165Hz refresh rate panel, perfectly matching its hardware. G16's futuristic design with Aura the Aura Light Bar gives this laptop a cyberpunk look.

Priced at $1,180.

These were our top 5 picks for the best gaming laptops under $1200 with Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. These great lower mid-range gaming laptops can give optimal gaming performance without burning a hole in your pocket.

