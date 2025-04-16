Best RTX 5060 Ti settings for Cyberpunk 2077

Nvidia launched its new midrange champion, the RTX 5060 Ti, designed to play graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077. This title truly showcases how ray tracing can transform a scene. It has some of the most advanced ray-tracing techniques, including Ray-Traced Reflections, Sun Shadows, Lighting, and more.
This game even has a new experimental path-tracing feature that can change its whole atmosphere, but that's not ready yet. Even without path tracing, Cyberpunk 2077 is still the ideal game for the newly announced Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti.
This article provides all the best rasterization and ray-tracing settings of Cyberpunk 2077 for the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Cyberpunk 2077's recommended and Ultra system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440.
Best settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on RTX 5060 Ti
The new Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is a midrange GPU designed to play games smoothly at 1440p. This graphics card is powered by new technologies like Neural shading and Neural textures to usher in a new level of visual fidelity and performance.
The RTX 5060 Ti has no problem delivering 60+ FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with Ultra graphics settings. However, we optimized a few settings to ensure you get the best possible result without any stutter.
Apply the following settings for the best result on RTX 5060 Ti:
Display
- Monitor: 1
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR Mode: None
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
Graphics
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Super Generation: Off
- DLSS Sharpness: 0.40
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Nvidia DLAA: On
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1: Off
- Field of View: 90
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: High
- Cascaded Shadows Range: High
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium
- Distant Shadows Resolution: High
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: High
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: High
- Max Dynamic Decals: Ultra
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: High
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: Ultra
- Color Precision: High
- Mirror Quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd Density: Medium
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ray-Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray-Traced Sun Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Local Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Lighting: Off
- Path Tracing [Technological Preview]: Off
- Path Tracing in Photo Mode [Technological Preview]: Off
Best ray-tracing settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on RTX 5060 Ti
The RTX 5060 Ti is for users who want to experience ray tracing on a budget. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077 have the best ray-tracing implementation, and this GPU will allow you to play it with no inhibitions. However, ray tracing is usually quite heavy on any system, and you won't get smooth 60 FPS in the game without the right settings.
Here are the best ray tracing settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on GPUs like the RTX 5060 Ti:
Display
- Monitor: 1
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR Mode: None
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
Graphics
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Super Generation: Balanced
- DLSS Sharpness: 0.40
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: On
- Nvidia DLAA: On
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1: Off
- Field of View: 90
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 16
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: High
- Cascaded Shadows Range: High
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: High
- Distant Shadows Resolution: High
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: High
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: High
- Max Dynamic Decals: Ultra
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: High
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: Ultra
- Color Precision: High
- Mirror Quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd Density: Medium
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray-Traced Reflections: On
- Ray-Traced Sun Shadows: On
- Ray-Traced Local Shadows: On
- Ray-Traced Lighting: On
- Path Tracing [Technological Preview]: Off
- Path Tracing in Photo Mode [Technological Preview]: Off
With the above settings, you will play at 60 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 on the new RTX 5060 Ti GPU. The first set is for ordinary rasterized graphics, while the second one is for those who want to play with ray tracing to experience the game's true essence.
