Best RuneScape Dragonwilds ROG Ally settings

RuneScape Dragonwilds is a new open-world survival title by Jagex Ltd. While the full game is expected to release in 2026, it is out on early access right now on PC and Windows-based consoles, like the ROG Ally. RuneScape was never a demanding title, so Dragonwilds too is very light on hardware requirements.
Developers recommend having at least an RTX 2070 to play it smoothly. Gamers on the ROG Ally might have to optimize the settings to run the title smoothly, as they may face performance-related issues.
While the AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor is moderately powerful, it may struggle without optimization. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the new RuneScape title on the ROG Ally.
The best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings for the ROG Ally
The game struggles to run at higher resolutions on the ROG Ally. However, at 900p, it runs at an average of 30-40 fps with the Very Low graphics preset. This is very much playable, but the visual quality is nowhere near as good as it should be.
Increasing the graphics does improve the visuals, but the performance suffers in that case.
These are the best settings for the ROG Ally:
- Quality: Very low
- Frame Rate Limit: 120
- Resolution: 1600 x 900
- Upscaling Mode: Off
- Upscaling Quality: Auto
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: As per preference
While the game runs smoothly at lower resolutions, it's not the most visually pleasing. You should be good if you aim to just play on the handheld, however, the lower resolutions may stand out if you're playing on a larger screen. The settings we've mentioned above should give you very playable framerates, but the visual quality will be poor.
