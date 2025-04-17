Best RuneScape Dragonwilds Steam Deck settings

RuneScape Dragonwilds is the latest installment in the legendary franchise. The new open-world survival game is out on early access at the moment, available for PC and other Windows-based consoles, like the Steam Deck. The full game is expected to hit the stores sometime in 2026.

Dragonwilds isn't a very demanding title, and requires at least an RTX 2070 to run at recommended settings. Those who own the Steam Deck can expect playable framerates and will be able to experience smooth gameplay, provided they optimize the settings.

Handhelds aren't the most well-equipped consoles for hardcore gaming. Thus, it is recommended to tweak the settings a bit to enjoy optimal performance. In this article, we'll look into the best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings for the Steam Deck.

The best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings for the Steam Deck

RuneScape Dragonwilds runs incredibly well on the Steam Deck (Image via Jagex)

The game runs quite well at 800p resolution. The Steam Deck doesn't have the best hardware, so a new game like Dragonwilds may struggle without optimization. We've opted for the Very Low graphics settings in order to attain playable framerates. We've also enabled AMD FSR, which does a pretty good job of enhancing visual quality and performance.

If it wasn't for the framerate limit, the game would show upwards of 50 fps. However, framerates may fluctuate, so we've limited it to 30 fps for a more stable performance.

These are the best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings for the Steam Deck:

Quality: Very low

Very low Frame Rate Limit: 30

30 Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Upscaling Mode: FSR

FSR Upscaling Quality: Ultra Performance

Ultra Performance Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Sharpness: 10

10 Frame Generation: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Brightness: As per preference

This concludes the article on the best Dragonswild settings for the Steam Deck. While the game runs well with these optimized settings, you won't get the most visually pleasing experience. You should be fine if you're limiting gameplay to the handheld mode, but you might find the visuals to be super distracting if you plan to play on a larger display, like a TV or a gaming monitor.

