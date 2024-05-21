Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT aren't the best graphics cards for playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The game is quite demanding on PC and requires some powerful graphics hardware for a decent experience. Even at 1080p, the mythology-based title is bringing powerful cards like the RTX 4060 Ti to its knees with a sub-60 FPS experience. You'll have to crank down the graphics settings on the AMD GPUs to keep up.

Like most other AAA titles, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 features a ton of graphics options. Fixing all of them manually can be a bit of a chore. To help you get started, we will list the ideal combinations in this article.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 7600

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 can look amazing on PC (Image via Xbox)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 particularly shines at 1080p. We recommend sticking to this resolution in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The game runs best with a mix of Medium and Standard settings applied. We recommend setting FSR 3 to the Balanced preset for a decent framerate.

The recommended settings combination for the RX 7600 is as follows:

Display

Display: 1

1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3

AMD FSR 3 Frame generation: Off

Off Super resolution: Balanced

Balanced Automatic sharpness: On

General

HDR: On, if available

On, if available Gamma: 50

50 Vertical sync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

Global preset Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Standard

Standard Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Volumetrics: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium View distance: Medium

Medium Foliage detail: Medium

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The 7600 XT can play Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 at 1080p (Image via AMD)

The 7600 XT is a bit more capable than the cheaper non-XT variant. It delivers a similar experience in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, however. We recommend a mix of Medium and Standard settings for the best experience.

The detailed settings list for the game is as follows:

Display

Display: 1

1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3

AMD FSR 3 Frame generation: Off

Super resolution: Balanced

Bala Automatic sharpness: On

General

HDR: On, if available

On, if available Gamma: 50

50 Vertical sync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

Global preset: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Standard

Standard Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Volumetrics: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium View distance: Medium

Medium Foliage detail: Medium

The RX 7600 and 7600 XT are capable 1080p gaming GPUs. They can handle the latest titles pretty well. However, in the more demanding releases like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, a few settings tweaks are necessary. With the above lists applied, you can get a balanced experience.