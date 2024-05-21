  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 21, 2024 17:07 GMT
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT can play Senua
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT can play Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 at 1080p (Image via AMD and Ninja Theory)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT aren't the best graphics cards for playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The game is quite demanding on PC and requires some powerful graphics hardware for a decent experience. Even at 1080p, the mythology-based title is bringing powerful cards like the RTX 4060 Ti to its knees with a sub-60 FPS experience. You'll have to crank down the graphics settings on the AMD GPUs to keep up.

Like most other AAA titles, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 features a ton of graphics options. Fixing all of them manually can be a bit of a chore. To help you get started, we will list the ideal combinations in this article.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 7600

Senua&#039;s Saga: Hellblade 2 can look amazing on PC (Image via Xbox)
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 can look amazing on PC (Image via Xbox)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 particularly shines at 1080p. We recommend sticking to this resolution in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The game runs best with a mix of Medium and Standard settings applied. We recommend setting FSR 3 to the Balanced preset for a decent framerate.

The recommended settings combination for the RX 7600 is as follows:

Display

  • Display: 1
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Upscaler

  • Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3
  • Frame generation: Off
  • Super resolution: Balanced
  • Automatic sharpness: On

General

  • HDR: On, if available
  • Gamma: 50
  • Vertical sync: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
  • Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

  • Global preset Medium
  • Anti-aliasing: Medium
  • Post-processing: Medium
  • Effects quality: Standard
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Reflection quality: Medium
  • Global illumination quality: Medium
  • Volumetrics: Medium
  • Texture quality: Medium
  • View distance: Medium
  • Foliage detail: Medium

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The 7600 XT can play Senua&#039;s Saga: Hellblade 2 at 1080p (Image via AMD)
The 7600 XT can play Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 at 1080p (Image via AMD)

The 7600 XT is a bit more capable than the cheaper non-XT variant. It delivers a similar experience in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, however. We recommend a mix of Medium and Standard settings for the best experience.

The detailed settings list for the game is as follows:

Display

  • Display: 1
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

  • Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3
  • Frame generation: Off
  • Super resolution: Bala
  • Automatic sharpness: On

General

  • HDR: On, if available
  • Gamma: 50
  • Vertical sync: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
  • Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

  • Global preset: Custom
  • Anti-aliasing: Medium
  • Post-processing: Medium
  • Effects quality: Standard
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Reflection quality: Medium
  • Global illumination quality: Medium
  • Volumetrics: Medium
  • Texture quality: Medium
  • View distance: Medium
  • Foliage detail: Medium

The RX 7600 and 7600 XT are capable 1080p gaming GPUs. They can handle the latest titles pretty well. However, in the more demanding releases like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, a few settings tweaks are necessary. With the above lists applied, you can get a balanced experience.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी