Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT aren't the best graphics cards for playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The game is quite demanding on PC and requires some powerful graphics hardware for a decent experience. Even at 1080p, the mythology-based title is bringing powerful cards like the RTX 4060 Ti to its knees with a sub-60 FPS experience. You'll have to crank down the graphics settings on the AMD GPUs to keep up.
Like most other AAA titles, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 features a ton of graphics options. Fixing all of them manually can be a bit of a chore. To help you get started, we will list the ideal combinations in this article.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 7600
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 particularly shines at 1080p. We recommend sticking to this resolution in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The game runs best with a mix of Medium and Standard settings applied. We recommend setting FSR 3 to the Balanced preset for a decent framerate.
The recommended settings combination for the RX 7600 is as follows:
Display
- Display: 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Upscaler
- Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3
- Frame generation: Off
- Super resolution: Balanced
- Automatic sharpness: On
General
- HDR: On, if available
- Gamma: 50
- Vertical sync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Variable rate shading: Off
Quality
- Global preset Medium
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- Effects quality: Standard
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Volumetrics: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- View distance: Medium
- Foliage detail: Medium
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT
The 7600 XT is a bit more capable than the cheaper non-XT variant. It delivers a similar experience in Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, however. We recommend a mix of Medium and Standard settings for the best experience.
The detailed settings list for the game is as follows:
Display
- Display: 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
Upscaler
- Custom upscaler: AMD FSR 3
- Frame generation: Off
- Super resolution: Bala
- Automatic sharpness: On
General
- HDR: On, if available
- Gamma: 50
- Vertical sync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Variable rate shading: Off
Quality
- Global preset: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- Effects quality: Standard
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Volumetrics: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- View distance: Medium
- Foliage detail: Medium
The RX 7600 and 7600 XT are capable 1080p gaming GPUs. They can handle the latest titles pretty well. However, in the more demanding releases like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, a few settings tweaks are necessary. With the above lists applied, you can get a balanced experience.