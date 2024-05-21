Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 plays well on the last-gen flagships — the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti. These GPUs were launched to play the latest video games at the highest settings at 4K resolutions. They keep up to this promise pretty well and can handle even the most demanding titles in the best settings without major problems.
A few tweaks benefit the performance in Hellblade 2. The game ships with a bunch of settings and going through them one-by-one can be a bit difficult. In this article, we will list the ideal setting combinations for a balanced and smooth experience.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 can play Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 comfortably at 4K resolutions. The card is way above the system requirements for the mythology-based game. We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for the best experience in the game. The GPU doesn't get the benefit of frame generation, which makes these tweaks crucial.
The best settings list for the title is as follows:
Display
- Display: 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Upscaler
- Custom upscaler: Nvidia DLSS
- Frame generation: Off
- Super resolution: Balanced
- Automatic sharpness: On
General
- HDR: On, if available
- Gamma: 50
- Vertical sync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Variable rate shading: Off
Quality
- Global preset Medium
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- Effects quality: Standard
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Volumetrics: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- View distance: Medium
- Foliage detail: Medium
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti is a bit more capable than the original 90-class graphics card. It delivers a similar experience in the game and, hence, our recommendations for the title aren't much different. However, given the GPUs' slightly more rendering prowess, you can crank up DLSS Super Resolution to the Quality preset.
Our recommendations for the GPU are as follows:
Display
- Display: 1
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Upscaler
- Custom upscaler: Nvidia DLSS
- Frame generation: Off
- Super resolution: Quality
- Automatic sharpness: On
General
- HDR: On, if available
- Gamma: 50
- Vertical sync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Variable rate shading: Off
Quality
- Global preset: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Medium
- Post-processing: Medium
- Effects quality: Standard
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Volumetrics: Medium
- Texture quality: Medium
- View distance: Medium
- Foliage detail: Medium
The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be some of the most powerful video cards ever built. They have little problem handling some of the most demanding video games, and it's no wonder they make light work of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.