Best Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 plays well on the last-gen flagships — the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti. These GPUs were launched to play the latest video games at the highest settings at 4K resolutions. They keep up to this promise pretty well and can handle even the most demanding titles in the best settings without major problems.

A few tweaks benefit the performance in Hellblade 2. The game ships with a bunch of settings and going through them one-by-one can be a bit difficult. In this article, we will list the ideal setting combinations for a balanced and smooth experience.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 looks impressive on the 3090 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The RTX 3090 can play Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 comfortably at 4K resolutions. The card is way above the system requirements for the mythology-based game. We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for the best experience in the game. The GPU doesn't get the benefit of frame generation, which makes these tweaks crucial.

The best settings list for the title is as follows:

Display

Display: 1

1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Upscaler

Custom upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Frame generation: Off

Off Super resolution: Balanced

Balanced Automatic sharpness: On

General

HDR: On, if available

On, if available Gamma: 50

50 Vertical sync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

Global preset Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Standard

Standard Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Volumetrics: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium View distance: Medium

Medium Foliage detail: Medium

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

The 3090 Ti is a powerful 4K gaming GPU (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The RTX 3090 Ti is a bit more capable than the original 90-class graphics card. It delivers a similar experience in the game and, hence, our recommendations for the title aren't much different. However, given the GPUs' slightly more rendering prowess, you can crank up DLSS Super Resolution to the Quality preset.

Our recommendations for the GPU are as follows:

Display

Display: 1

1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Upscaler

Custom upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Frame generation: Off

Off Super resolution: Quality

Quality Automatic sharpness: On

General

HDR: On, if available

On, if available Gamma: 50

50 Vertical sync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Variable rate shading: Off

Quality

Global preset: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Post-processing: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Standard

Standard Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Volumetrics: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Medium

Medium View distance: Medium

Medium Foliage detail: Medium

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be some of the most powerful video cards ever built. They have little problem handling some of the most demanding video games, and it's no wonder they make light work of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.