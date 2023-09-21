Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti are flagship gaming graphics cards from the last generation. Launched as the first Big Ferocious GPUs (BFGPUs), these cards promised 8K gaming upon launch. However, they truly shine at 4K in modern AAA titles, and that is the resolution we recommend for poorly optimized games like Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red's first-person open-world game is getting a 2.0 update that improves visuals and gameplay mechanics. Therefore, you might have to tweak the settings again for decent framerates at UHD. We will list the best graphics options combination for the 3090 and the 3090 Ti in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

The RTX 3090 still ranks among the most powerful GPUs ever. It beats the new RTX 4070 Ti in video games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the card can handle Cyberpunk 2077 without major hiccups.

The following is our recommendation for the best graphics settings for the RTX 3090 in the game:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

The advanced settings in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 3090 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling, thanks to beefier hardware and faster VRAM. This will allow gamers to crank up the settings even further in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K without losing a bunch of performance.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3090 Ti in the game:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Both the Nvidia RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti are very powerful gaming graphics cards. They were launched as flagship entries in the Ampere lineup and continue to deliver at high resolutions in some of the most demanding titles even years after launch. Therefore, players with these cards will have zero framerate issues in Cyberpunk 2077.