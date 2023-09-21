Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti are flagship gaming graphics cards from the last generation. Launched as the first Big Ferocious GPUs (BFGPUs), these cards promised 8K gaming upon launch. However, they truly shine at 4K in modern AAA titles, and that is the resolution we recommend for poorly optimized games like Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077.
CD Projekt Red's first-person open-world game is getting a 2.0 update that improves visuals and gameplay mechanics. Therefore, you might have to tweak the settings again for decent framerates at UHD. We will list the best graphics options combination for the 3090 and the 3090 Ti in this article.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 still ranks among the most powerful GPUs ever. It beats the new RTX 4070 Ti in video games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the card can handle Cyberpunk 2077 without major hiccups.
The following is our recommendation for the best graphics settings for the RTX 3090 in the game:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti sibling, thanks to beefier hardware and faster VRAM. This will allow gamers to crank up the settings even further in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K without losing a bunch of performance.
The following settings work best for the RTX 3090 Ti in the game:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Both the Nvidia RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti are very powerful gaming graphics cards. They were launched as flagship entries in the Ampere lineup and continue to deliver at high resolutions in some of the most demanding titles even years after launch. Therefore, players with these cards will have zero framerate issues in Cyberpunk 2077.