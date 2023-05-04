Amazon has launched the Great Summer Sale of 2023, presenting impeccable deals and offers. The deals on phones and other electronics are hard to ignore, and the category of smartwatches is no exception. There are some attractive deals on popular smartwatches that many have been eyeballing for a while now. Smartwatches have become an essential gadget these days, especially for those who take care of their health and keep track of their body stats.

It is better to have a smartwatch with good build quality, waterproofing, and battery backup for a hassle-free and future-proof experience.

This article will list the five best options considering the above factors besides the great deals and offers available right now on the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale, smartwatches edition

Here is a list of the top five deals for the Great Summer Sale 2023 on smartwatches to keep an eye on your health and productivity:

1) Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha (INR 3,299)

After a 59% discount, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is available for INR 3,299 only. AMOLED display, 150 watch faces, IP68 ingress protection, Bluetooth calling, and trackers for heart rate, blood oxygen level, and 100 activities are just a few of the features it offers. Up to seven days of battery life is advertised, and fast charging is also supported.

This is the best smartwatch for someone who is looking to grab something on a budget with all the basic features covered.

2) OnePlus Nord Watch (INR 3,999)

After a 43% discount, the OnePlus Nord Watch is available for INR 3,999. Along with an AMOLED display, it features 105 fitness modes, IP68 dust and water resistance, a SpO2 tracker, continuous heart rate monitoring, a sleep monitor, a menstrual cycle tracker, and a stress level monitor. Ten days' worth of battery life, according to OnePlus.

With durable build quality, an amazing display, handy features, and the OnePlus branding, this smartwatch is a great choice during the Great Summer Sale.

3) Amazfit GTS 4 Mini ( INR 6,999 )

This smartwatch has been a fan favorite on Amazon since its launch and for good reason. After revealing the offer during the Great Summer Sale, this becomes an excellent purchase option for general consumers considering its price point.

Following a 36% discount, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is being offered for INR 6,999. It boasts a 15-day battery life guarantee, an AMOLED display, 24-hour heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, stress monitoring, 120+ workout modes, five satellite GPS positioning, and 5ATM water resistance.

4) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (INR 10,990)

The cleanest Android Smartwatch with the brand promise of Samsung is up for grabs, thanks to the Great Summer Sale. If you own a Samsung device, this is something you should definitely check out, as it also provides good ecosystem features.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, only Bluetooth) is INR 10,990 (including an INR 1,000 coupon discount). It has Wear OS software, Body Composition analysis, heart rate monitoring, sleep health analysis, monitoring of the female cycle, blood oxygen counter, Armour Aluminium build, AMOLED display, etc.

5) Apple Watch Series 8 (INR 32,899)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for INR 32,899 after a 28% discount. The MRP of the product stood at INR 45,900. Two skin temperature sensors are included with the Apple Watch to track your menstrual cycle and take a nighttime temperature reading of your average body temperature. Additionally, it has low power mode, heart rate monitoring, crash detection, fall detection, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep stages reporting.

This gadget is a must for someone owning an iOS device for a complete experience of the Apple ecosystem. Deals on this watch have never been so attractive in the Indian market, thanks to the Great Summer Sale.

In addition to Amazon's promotions, customers can get a 10% instant discount on items during the Great Summer Sale by using their ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank debit, and credit cards.

