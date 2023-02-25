Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are among the fastest cards in the Turing lineup. They offer the high-resolution, high-framerate gaming experience that the GTX 1080 Ti popularized. Both GPUs are more than capable of handling the latest titles on the market without any problems.

The cards managed to offer admirable performance when running Hogwarts Legacy, one of the latest AAA games. Both GPUs can handle that title in 4K.

However, survival games like Sons of the Forest can be a bit difficult to run. Thus, one might expect the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super to falter if such an offering is thrown at them. However, with some tweaks to the settings, both cards can deliver over 60 FPS in the game. This guide lists the best settings to achieve the same.

The RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super are solid cards for playing Sons of the Forest

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are almost as powerful as the RX 6700 XT and slightly weaker than the RTX 3070, both of which are built for 1440p gaming. Thus, gamers can expect to keep their resolutions cranked up in Sons of the Forest.

The GPUs are backed by upscaling technologies like DLSS 2 and FSR 2.1. These allow the cards to continue delivering high framerates, even at resource-hungry resolutions like 4K.

Best graphics settings to use in Sons of the Forest for Nvidia's RTX 2080

The RTX 2080 can push well over 60 FPS in Sons of the Forest at 1440p. It does not have to rely on any form of upscaling; the following settings do the trick:

Display

Resolution : 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

: 2560 x 1440 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Best graphics settings to use in Sons of the Forest for Nvidia's RTX 2080 Super

The 2080 Super is a ton faster than its weaker sibling. The card is a stunner at 4K and can handle the most recent games without any hiccups at the resolution. With the following settings applied, gamers can get well above 60 FPS in Sons of the Forest:

Display

Resolution : 3840 x 2560 (16:9)

: 3840 x 2560 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Dynamic resolution: DLSS

DLSS Dynamic resolution target: Quality

Quality Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Overall, the 2080 and 2080 Super are aging like fine wine. The graphics cards are more than capable of running the latest AAA video games without presenting any problems. Gamers with these GPUs are in for a treat in Sons of the Forest.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

