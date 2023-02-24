Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti cards were launched for unmatched performance in 1080p resolution. They are much faster than the competing products from Intel and AMD, and offer better ray tracing and software support.

Thus, it is no wonder that the GPUs have become the most popular Ampere video cards on the market. They are following in the footsteps of their highly successful predecessors, the GTX 1060 and the RTX 2060 Super.

The cards can easily handle the latest AAA titles like Sons of the Forest and Atomic Heart. The latest survival game comes with a bunch of graphics settings that can make adjusting them a bit difficult for beginner players. Thus, in this guide, we will list the best options for the 3060 and 3060 Ti.

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti handle Sons of the Forest pretty well at 1080p

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are quite capable GPUs. They are almost as fast as the 80-class offering from the last generation. In addition, their prices have come down in recent months. This gives players a solid option to play the latest games on a budget.

Both GPUs handle Sons of the Forest like champions. Gamers can get over 60 FPS in the titles with the listed settings applied.

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 manages to hit a stable 60 FPS with the following settings applied in Sons of the Forest:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti can easily play the game at over 60 FPS in the highest settings without major stutters and FPS drops.

The best settings for an optimal experience are listed below:

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Overall, Sons of the Forest is one of the most well-optimized titles on PC. The game packs impeccable visuals and runs like a dream in FHD on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs. Players with the cards in their rig need not worry about performance issues.

