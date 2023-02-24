Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were introduced as high-end 4K gaming cards in the Ampere lineup. The cards are much faster than their last-gen equivalents, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti.

Even after a couple of years of their release, both the GPUs can handle multiple video games at 60 FPS in UHD resolution without relying on temporary upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR.

AAA titles like Sons of the Forest come with a bunch of graphics settings to allow maximum customization. Thus, figuring out the best combination can be difficult. This guide will list the best graphics options for the 3080 and 3080 Ti to help players with this problem.

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are great video cards for playing Sons of the Forest at 4K

Sons of the Forest is a pretty well optimized survival horror video game. Most entry-level video cards like the RTX 3050 and RX 6600 pull off a playable 60 FPS experience in 1080p.

Thus, it is natural to expect solid 4K performance from high-end video cards like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti. They do not disappoint when it comes to the resolution.

Players can max out the game while maintaining a playable framerate. However, with some tweaking, Sons of the Forest can get to 60 FPS without sacrificing much on the visual quality.

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 is surprisingly capable at 4K resolution. The card can pull off a stable 60 FPS experience in the game without relying on DLSS. With the following settings applied, it looks impeccable while delivering high framerates:

Display

Resolution : 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

: 3840 x 2160 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Best graphics settings for Sons of the Forest with the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is a 3090 with half the VRAM and slightly tuned-down core counts. Thus, players can get more than 60 FPS with the following settings applied at UHD resolution in Sons of the Forest:

Display

Resolution : 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

: 3840 x 2160 (16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra

Ultra Ambient occlusion: Ultra

Ultra Fog quality: High

High Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Clouds: High

High Grass: High

High Water: High

High Parallax distance: High

High Billboard quality: High

High Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: On

On Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: Off

Off Color grade: Default

Overall, the 3080 and 3080 Ti rank among the fastest video cards on the market. They are designed for high-end performance at high resolution without compromises. Now that the prices for the Ampere cards have come down, they make more sense than the 90-class offerings.

With stable high framerate outputs at impeccable visual quality, players with the cards are in for a treat when playing Sons of the Forest.

